MRI Software Appoints Nihar Malik as Chief Innovation Officer

Experienced enterprise technology transformation leader to drive next-generation platform strategy and AI-enabled innovation

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Nihar Malik as Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, Malik will lead the company's global innovation strategy and delivery, with a significant emphasis on enhancing and evolving MRI's industry-leading data and software solution capabilities through fully adopted AI enablement that will improve client outcomes across the real estate technology landscape.

Malik brings extensive experience leading large-scale enterprise transformation and technology modernization across global software, logistics, and services organizations. Prior to joining MRI, he served as Chief Product and Transformation Officer at Solera Inc., where he led corporate strategy, product roadmaps, operational excellence, and M&A execution to advance the company's market positioning and growth initiatives. Malik also held senior leadership roles at XPO Logistics, Inc. and The Hertz Corporation. Earlier in his career, Malik was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company, advising global businesses on technology-enabled transformation and operating model redesign.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Nihar as the newest member of our executive leadership team," said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "His deep experience leading large-scale product transformation, unifying large product suites, building data and operating platforms, and scaling teams across international markets will play a central role in advancing our AI-first, next-generation innovation strategy. Nihar will lead our global charge to deliver the most comprehensive PropTech capabilities and partner ecosystem in the industry to our amazing clients, all within an operating platform that is intelligent, intuitive, scalable, and secure."

Malik added: "I am honored to join MRI Software at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's bold technology vision, commitment to delivering world-class client experiences, and unmatched depth of expertise are truly inspiring. In addition, the breadth of MRI's capabilities, built over decades, gives it a competitive advantage that enables it to solve problems few others in the industry can. I look forward to partnering with this incredible team to drive meaningful change for our clients and the market."

Malik holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contact for North America

Rachel Antman

212-362-5837

[email protected]

Media Contact for U.K. and EMEA

Platform Communications for MRI

Nana Rodaki/Reece Hainesborough

Tel: +44 (0)203 832 3690

[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software