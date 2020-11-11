MRI Software Appoints Saurabh Abhyankar as Chief Product Officer

Abhyankar has a strong track record over the last 15 years of inventing and bringing new products to market, building and leading product management teams, and driving revenue and adoption. He was most recently at MicroStrategy, holding a number of leadership positions including Chief Product Officer and SVP of Product Management, managing a broad portfolio of analytics products. Previously, he held senior product management leadership roles at SAP, where he worked in the Paris office for 12 years.

"I'm very excited to welcome Saurabh to MRI's executive team during a time when the strength of our global solutions and our growth are at record levels," said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "I'm confident that he will accelerate our industry-leading innovation and interoperability while bringing a renewed focus on easier access and use of smart data. Saurabh brings a strong multinational view, creativity with discipline, and an extremely user-centric mentality that our clients will quickly see in our go-forward product approach."

Abhyankar added: "Ultimately, technology holds the potential to enrich people's lives and make the communities in which we all live, work and play smarter and more efficient. By applying innovations in data analytics to MRI's open and connected platform, we have the opportunity to help our clients around the world improve the financial performance of their business and create more value from their real estate assets."

The announcement of Abhyankar's appointment comes on the back of the MRI 'Ascend Anywhere' 2020 virtual users conference in October, when the company unveiled a number of key solution innovations and enhancements that empower its clients to transform the way communities live, work and play.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

SOURCE MRI Software

