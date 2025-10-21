MRI Software Delivers All-in-One Multifamily Engagement Suite

From lead to renewal, the full MRI Engage™ suite offers AI-powered efficiencies to simplify tasks for renters and leasing agents

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, today unveiled MRI Engage™ for Living, a comprehensive leasing and resident engagement solution that streamlines the rental experience for applicants, residents, and leasing staff.

MRI Engage powers the entire leasing lifecycle, from initial inquiry through renewal, delivering a simplified experience for both property management teams and residents. MRI previously introduced its multifamily CRM and communication tools as foundational components to MRI Engage, and the complete suite now includes fully integrated resident and leasing portals, embedded payments, fraud and risk management capabilities, e-signatures, and AI-enabled communications.

"The abundance of PropTech offerings in the multifamily space often forces leasing agents to spend valuable time navigating disconnected, overly complex tools and chasing down leads," said Eric Walsh, Executive Managing Director, North America at MRI Software. "As the global leader in residential units managed, MRI recognized a gap in the market and closed it with MRI Engage. The platform eliminates inefficiencies and delivers a connected, intelligent experience that supports renters and leasing teams at every stage of the journey, driving stronger resident satisfaction, renewals, and loyalty."

Today's renters have high expectations of technology, and a poor digital experience can be costly for property management companies. A disjointed or frustrating leasing process can lead to application drop-off, hours of wasted time, or even lost prospects. MRI Engage addresses these challenges by offering a unified solution with real-time visibility into applicant progress, empowering leasing teams to nurture leads more effectively and convert prospects into residents with greater efficiency. By consolidating communication tools within the CRM, MRI Engage enables onsite teams to easily manage all interactions in one place.

An AI-assisted, human-led approach

MRI Engage empowers leasing agents; it doesn't replace them. Built-in AI capabilities help accelerate staff response times using intelligent suggestions that identify the intent behind each message and generate tailored replies. Teams can review and personalize these responses or allow the AI to respond instantly, freeing up time to focus on high-value interactions.

The comprehensive solution helps property management teams deliver an intuitive experience that applicants expect, while improving operational efficiency and reducing complexity for leasing agents.

Key benefits of MRI Engage:

Take productivity to the next level by using the multifamily CRM with Ask Agora, MRI's AI companion, to help summarize guest card data, deliver instant answers, and draft emails and texts.

by using the multifamily CRM with Ask Agora, MRI's AI companion, to help summarize guest card data, deliver instant answers, and draft emails and texts. Accelerate leasing with an efficient application process, potentially reducing the average time to apply by up to 60% compared to other leading application portals.

with an efficient application process, potentially reducing the average time to apply by up to 60% compared to other leading application portals. Drive occupancy by managing all leads and residents in one system, plus gain full visibility into applicant progress and a 360-degree view of the leasing pipeline.

by managing all leads and residents in one system, plus gain full visibility into applicant progress and a 360-degree view of the leasing pipeline. Boost resident satisfaction with self-service portals, enabling residents to submit and track maintenance requests, pay rent, access community amenities, and communicate with property management.

with self-service portals, enabling residents to submit and track maintenance requests, pay rent, access community amenities, and communicate with property management. Increase retention and drive renewals with a complete system that captures all interactions and preferences, empowering property staff to deliver consistent, personalized service, even through staff transitions.

MRI Engage integrates with MRI's full multifamily portfolio as well as the MRI Partner Connect ecosystem, including leading rent payment providers. MRI Engage is available today for clients using MRI Property Management X (PMX) Residential Management and Yardi Voyager.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's intelligent, open platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide, including the public and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

