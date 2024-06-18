MRI Software Introduces Unified Multifamily CRM and Communications Tool To Accelerate Leasing and Retention

MRI Engage CRM delivers easy-to-use, comprehensive functionality to track and interact with prospects and residents from lead to renewal

SOLON, Ohio, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, has launched MRI Engage CRM™, an integrated CRM and communications tool that helps multifamily organizations achieve their leasing and occupancy goals. It works together, separately, or alongside existing tech to create a unified experience from the first AI chat conversation through application, service requests, and renewal.

"Many multifamily organizations struggle with CRM systems that are overly complicated to use, time-consuming to implement, and lack the comprehensive functionality to manage leads and resident communications," said John Ensign, President and Executive Managing Director, North America at MRI Software. "These challenges create a steep learning curve for new staff and require more training to drive user adoption, and properties must often use additional, separate systems to achieve business goals.

"MRI Engage CRM delivers the unified prospect, resident and communications tools that property and leasing teams need, without sacrificing the features that help them deliver the right messages at the moments that matter."

MRI Engage CRM is quick to implement and works with a variety of property management systems, including MRI and Yardi. It combines a full communications suite with a powerful CRM system, allowing multifamily teams to efficiently track and interact with prospective renters, applicants, and residents through one application. Key features and capabilities include:

End-to-end workflow with a 360-degree view of every interaction across the resident lifecycle;

Prospect and resident guest cards with configurable views and reporting;

Integrated maintenance scheduling and streamlined service request management;

A full communications suite, enabling call management, prospect and resident drip campaigns, and automated task scheduling.

Ensign continued, "Property and leasing staff struggle with competing priorities every day. MRI Engage CRM provides actionable visibility into the collective experience of leads, applicants and residents, enabling onsite teams to follow up faster and turn great experiences into years-long relationships."

The MRI Living® suite of multifamily property management tools also includes the MRI Engage Leasing Chatbot, a smart, AI-powered communications tool that uses natural language processing to anticipate and answer questions, nurture leads, and drive prospects to schedule tours and apply for units online. It drives automation and intelligence through MRI Agora Artificial Intelligence (a2i), representing MRI's responsible approach to AI technology. Together, MRI Engage CRM and the MRI Engage Leasing Chatbot provide an enhanced 360-degree view of interactions that can inform communications with prospects and residents.

MRI will showcase MRI Engage CRM and the comprehensive MRI Living® multifamily property management toolkit at APARTMENTALIZE, taking place June 19-21, 2024.

Attendees can book an appointment with the MRI team here or visit booth #2341.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers agents, owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide, including the public and affordable housing sector. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

