MRI Software joins the Innovation Collaboration Group for estate agency software

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software has successfully applied to become a member of the Innovation Collaboration Group (ICG), demonstrating and deepening its commitment as a pioneer of open and connected technology platforms for the property sector.

The ICG collective showcases best-in-class proptech solutions for sales and lettings agents, highlighting the features and benefits of the market's leading software products – while facilitating integration and collaboration between supplier members. It also serves as a dynamic online hub for exciting and informative content including the latest webinars and case studies.

Trevor Youens, UK Residential Solutions Director at MRI Software, said: "The ICG is a fantastic initiative in our space, and we're proud to be working with the team and our fellow innovators. As the first in our market to truly champion the benefits of interoperable software solutions, our product range is already integrated with several of the organisations involved. We look forward to further building on those collaborations, and to embarking on new relationships with other ICG members, all with the aim of adding value for our current and future users."

Steve Meade, founding member of the ICG, said: "It's tremendous news that MRI Software has joined the fold. Their collaborative approach and passion for integration aligns perfectly with our mission and we're excited about what they'll bring to the table."

The ICG was created in March 2019 in a bid to help residential real estate agents better navigate the comprehensive range of software solutions available in the market. Learn more about the group here.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com .

Media contact:

Karen Waite

MRI Software

Tel: +44 (0)20 3861 7100

[email protected]

SOURCE MRI Software