MRI Software Reports Record Year After Adding Nearly 2,000 New Clients and a Surge in AI Platform Adoption

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions and services, today reported a momentum-fueled 2025, marked by record client growth and net new wins, rising platform adoption, and continued global innovation investment. The company welcomed almost 2,000 new clients—a nearly 20% year-over-year increase—while making significant advancements in its next-generation, AI-first platform designed to help real estate organizations scale operations, align cross-operational teams, and manage increasing complexity.

"Real estate organizations are rethinking what they require from their technology partners," said Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "They want platforms that can scale with their portfolios, connect systems across their business, and make their data more accessible without increasing the operational burden on their teams. In 2025, our record client growth and success in infusing AI throughout our platform clearly reflected our continuing evolution from a trusted system of record into a system of intelligence that delivers long-term value. Our focus is on giving clients industry-specific, connected tools that reduce complexity and support their business today while preparing them for what's next."

MRI grows client and partner communities while pressing its platform advantage

In addition to delivering measurable growth across its client base, MRI made impressive strides in establishing AI as the bedrock of its intelligent platform strategy, giving clients access to solutions that create time-saving efficiencies through cross-operational workflows and revolutionize how users conversationally access data and insights. At the same time, the company expanded its global presence and partner network, reaffirming its commitment to supporting clients through an open and connected technology ecosystem and local expertise:

Expanded relationships with nearly 7,000 clients

Grew partner network by 12% globally and 20% in North America, enabling clients to access extended functionality and centralize third-party applications in one place

Increased adoption of its AI-powered platform capabilities, enabling users to leverage embedded contextual intelligence and workflow automation to unify data and access insights that resulted in a 98% time reduction in finance report creation and nearly 100 days of productivity savings annually

Expanded its local government, commercial and facilities management, and residential offerings in the UK, Asia and Australia markets, respectively, further strengthening its regional position across EMEA and APAC

Enlarged its global footprint with new offices in Singapore, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to providing regional expertise and support for clients

"This was truly a banner year for MRI," Ghilani said. Perhaps the thing I'm most proud of is that we accomplished all of this while continuing to deliver the personalized care our clients expect, which was a major contributor to our 96% client satisfaction score. That's proof that after more than 50 years, our commitment to helping them succeed is stronger than ever. Today, as AI reshapes the technology landscape, we're not reacting to the disruption; we're helping lead it with a platform-centric strategy that embeds intelligence directly into the trusted systems of record our clients of every asset type rely on to run and scale their businesses every day. And that's where our focus will remain."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

