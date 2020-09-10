MRMC and Dimension drive volumetric video capture innovation forward with the introduction of the Polymotion Stage Truck

The mobile volumetric technology last month picked up the coveted SVG Sports TV Award 2020 for the Outstanding Production Achievement (Innovation). In partnership with Sky Sports, digital replicas of the world's top golfers were created for the purpose of never seen before swing analysis at the 148th Open. The judges said: "Combining volumetric capture and replay to great effect under difficult conditions, the judges felt that it was one of those innovations that make you wonder 'how did they do that?' This is definitely the kind of innovation that moves the industry forward."

Speed and accuracy of deployment are key features for Polymotion Stage Truck. State-of-the-art hydraulic systems expand the trailer, effectively tripling its footprint to present a green screen capture room of 46m2 in size while automatic self-levelling hydraulics provide the stability that volumetric video capture demands.

Internally, the Polymotion Stage Truck has been designed for maximum flexibility and talent capture. In addition to the studio space, two fully climate-controlled multi-purpose rooms offer options for easy to access hair, makeup and wardrobe facilities, green rooms or even additional photo studios, delivering the full studio experience on location. Entrances and exits at both ends of the trailer allow the talent to quickly enter/exit the studio, ideal for capturing large groups of individuals, such as sports teams or an entire cast. The trailer also features a full preprocessing data centre for quick footage review allowing creative decisions to be made on the spot.

Sara Gamble, Head of Volumetric Solutions, stated: "With Stage Dome and Stage Truck we can go to any location to capture talent, supporting the industry by delivering creative content on site."

During the global pandemic the Polymotion Stage Truck is operating under 'safe-shoot' conditions in accordance with Government and APA guidelines.

Simon Windsor, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Dimension, said: "These revolutionary mobile capture studios will enable new forms of virtual entertainment and content across sport, music, fashion and more. From Sky's Britannia VR to the War of the Worlds immersive experience, volumetric and real-time technologies are raising the bar for entertainment with new possibilities emerging every day."

The Polymotion Stage Truck, alongside the Polymotion Stage Dome, will change how volumetric video is captured across the entertainment and sports industries and deliver new opportunities for providing unique and immersive content.

