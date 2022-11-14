mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives for Large Scale Sequencing Projects Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market By Disease Type, By Route of administration, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single protein-coding gene known as messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is located in the genome and provides the basis for how cells make proteins. Mammalian cells are used in the laboratory to create mRNA vaccines and treatments, which have positive immunological properties. Some of the most common types of vaccines and therapies include non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating, self-amplifying, and in-vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA. They are administered intravenously to trigger the immune system's virus-detection mechanisms and trigger the production of viral antigen proteins by the cells. The body's immunity is strengthened through enhancing B- and T-cell responses.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market include increase in awareness about vaccination, increase in prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disease and initiatives taken by government for large scale sequencing projects.

In addition, target specialty and selectivity of treatment further propel the market growth. However, high cost of research, threat of failure and challenges in quantification of mRNA are expected to restrain the growth of the mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period. Conversely, application of mRNA technology and development of mRNA biomarker are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.



The mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into disease type, route of administration, end user and region. According to disease type, the market is categorized into hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic, acute hepatic porphyria, primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. On the basis of route of administration, it is segmented into IV infusion and subcutaneous. By end user, it is segregated into research institute and hospitals and clinics. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing mrna vaccines and rnai therapeutics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Disease Type

Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic

Acute hepatic porphyria

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

By Route of administration

IV infusion

Subcutaneous

By End user

Research Institutes

Hospitals and clinics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech AG

Curevac AG

Etherna Immunotherapies

Ethris GMBH

IN-CELL-ART

Moderna Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi AG

SCM Life Sciences (Argos Therapeutics, Inc. )

Sarepta Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Nutcracker

Tiba Biotech

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE



CHAPTER 5: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION



CHAPTER 6: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 7: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

