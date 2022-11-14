mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives for Large Scale Sequencing Projects Fueling Growth

Nov 14, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market By Disease Type, By Route of administration, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The single protein-coding gene known as messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is located in the genome and provides the basis for how cells make proteins. Mammalian cells are used in the laboratory to create mRNA vaccines and treatments, which have positive immunological properties. Some of the most common types of vaccines and therapies include non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating, self-amplifying, and in-vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA. They are administered intravenously to trigger the immune system's virus-detection mechanisms and trigger the production of viral antigen proteins by the cells. The body's immunity is strengthened through enhancing B- and T-cell responses.
The major factors that drive the growth of the global mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market include increase in awareness about vaccination, increase in prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disease and initiatives taken by government for large scale sequencing projects.
In addition, target specialty and selectivity of treatment further propel the market growth. However, high cost of research, threat of failure and challenges in quantification of mRNA are expected to restrain the growth of the mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market during the forecast period. Conversely, application of mRNA technology and development of mRNA biomarker are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.
The mRNA vaccines and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into disease type, route of administration, end user and region. According to disease type, the market is categorized into hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic, acute hepatic porphyria, primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. On the basis of route of administration, it is segmented into IV infusion and subcutaneous. By end user, it is segregated into research institute and hospitals and clinics. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Disease Type
- Hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis genetic
- Acute hepatic porphyria
- Primary hyperoxaluria type 1
- Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
By Route of administration
- IV infusion
- Subcutaneous
By End user
- Research Institutes
- Hospitals and clinics
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- BioNTech AG
- Curevac AG
- Etherna Immunotherapies
- Ethris GMBH
- IN-CELL-ART
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sanofi AG
- SCM Life Sciences (Argos Therapeutics, Inc. )
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Nutcracker
- Tiba Biotech
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE
CHAPTER 5: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 6: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 7: MRNA VACCINES AND RNAI THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
