mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $66.2 Billion by 2028 at a 2.8% CAGR

Mar 02, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size reached US$ 56.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028.
Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) refers to a single protein-coding gene in the genome that acts as a basis for protein synthesis within the cells. mRNA vaccines and therapeutics combine the desirable immunological properties and are prepared in laboratories using mammalian cells.
Some of the common types of vaccines and therapeutics include self-amplifying, non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating and in vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA. They are injected into the body to trigger virus-detecting immune sensors and produce viral antigen proteins within the cells. This aids in enhancing the body's immunity by improving B- and T-cell responses.
The rising prevalence of medical ailments, such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other viral infections is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to conventional medicines, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are developed using advanced technologies that are more effective against pathogens, have higher potency, enhanced immunogenicity and are relatively more cost-effective.
Additionally, improvements in the lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in mRNA technologies as they can combine multiple molecules into a therapeutic medicine, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with improvements in the healthcare technologies, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on vaccine type, treatment type, vaccine manufacturing, application and end-user.
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Self-amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines
- Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Bioengineered Vaccine
- Gene Therapy
- Gene Transcription
- Cell Therapy
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Others
Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing:
- In-House
- Out-Sourced
Breakup by Application:
- Cancer
- Infectious Disease
- Gene Editing
- Protein Replacement
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Organizations
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Introduction to mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics
5.1 History of mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Development
5.2 Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Major Infectious Diseases
5.3 Prevention and Treatment Using mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics
5.3.1 mRNA Modifications
5.3.2 mRNA Efficiencies
5.3.3 Adjuvant/Stimulant and Carrier Technologies for mRNA-Based Vaccines
5.3.4 Carriers for mRNA-Based Protein and Antibody Therapeutics
6 Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market
7 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type
8 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
9 Market Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing
10 Market Breakup by Application
11 Market Breakup by End-User
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.
- BioNTech SE
- CureVac AG
- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV
- ethris GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
- Translate Bio Inc.
- Argos Therapeutics
- Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5sakn-vaccines?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article