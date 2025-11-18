MRO Accelerates Clinical Research Innovation with the Acquisition of Clinetic

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO announces the acquisition of Clinetic, a leading recruitment management platform designed to help healthcare organizations and life sciences companies find, screen and enroll patients for clinical trials with greater speed and precision. The addition of Clinetic's AI-driven software and expertise marks another step forward in MRO's commitment to being the single source for smarter data—merging progressive technology and deep clinical expertise to advance patient care and healthcare innovation.

"Partnering with more than 2,000 hospitals and health systems, we have seen first-hand the challenges facing hospitals that want to bring clinical studies to their patient population, but lack the resources, technology or expertise to complete the process," said Lidia Bernik, President of Curation Solutions. "By adding Clinetic to our existing platform, we can start delivering a 'human-in-the-loop' solution at scale. This will translate to more efficient research at our sites and higher success for clinical research sponsors on a national level."

Clinetic's software integrates directly with provider electronic health record (EHR) systems by installing secure, behind-the-firewall connectors. This enables direct access to comprehensive historical and clinical data needed to meet the unique requirements of each clinical trial protocol. By tapping into this real-time data layer, research teams can efficiently identify eligible patients across a wide range of therapeutic areas, build more precise cohorts, and plan studies with greater confidence.

"Clinetic has strong roots in healthcare, already evaluating the data of more than 15 million patients across the US," said Tom Kaminski, Clinetic CEO. "Joining MRO was a natural fit, considering our joint focus on transforming unstructured clinical data into actionable data sets and unwavering commitment to our hospital partners and the communities they serve."

MRO plans to leverage this software across multiple aspects of its business. Primarily, for hospitals and health systems looking to grow their participation in clinical trials, the software will expand recruitment capacity and streamline patient enrollment. This will include members of the Q-Centrix Research Network. Q-Centrix is an MRO company.

Clinetic joining MRO represents another step forward in our commitment to being the single source for smarter data, unlocking even greater value for our life sciences partners through market-leading technology and clinical expertise. By connecting providers and life sciences organizations, trial sponsors will benefit from faster patient recruitment, expanded provider access, and data of the highest quality.

"This integration represents more than a technology upgrade. It serves as a meaningful shift in how research can be conducted," said Bernick. "Reducing the manual work required to identify and enroll participants in trials enables clinical research staff and coordinators to focus on priorities that advance studies and improve patient outcomes."

About MRO

MRO is The Single Source for Smarter Data™—driving a new era of clinical data intelligence where data is connected, structured, and transformed into actionable insights. The result: confident decisions, operational precision, accelerated research, and most importantly, better patient care.

This innovative model for clinical data management is built for speed and scale, combining FHIR-native connectivity, deep clinical expertise, and advanced automation to turn a fragmented healthcare ecosystem into a connected pathway where every data point delivers impact. The outcome is a faster, smarter, more secure platform for managing enterprise clinical data that drives better outcomes and creates revenue-generating opportunities for our client partners while enhancing security, compliance, and clinical integrity.

With 23 years of trusted solutions and partnerships, MRO knows that a stronger healthcare ecosystem begins with smarter data, leading to data-driven decisions and better performance. Learn more at www.mrocorp.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Friedman, FINN Partners

[email protected]

1.678.956.9680

SOURCE MRO