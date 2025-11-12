MRO Appoints New President of Curation Solutions Business to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Appointment strengthens MRO's leadership in clinical data management and accelerates innovation across life sciences markets.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, the leader in clinical data management and intelligent data exchange, today announced the appointment of Lidia Bernik as President of Curation Solutions. Bernik will spearhead MRO's strategy to unlock clinical data at scale—transforming curated insights into actionable intelligence for hospital and life sciences organizations. In this role, she will accelerate innovation in data curation and drive new growth across emerging life sciences markets.

Lidia Bernik, President of Curation Solutions at MRO

Providers and life sciences organizations operate in different domains; but they share the same data challenges. Both need faster, more precise ways to access actionable clinical data and both are seeking more efficient ways to identify the right patients for the right research opportunities.

With partnerships across over 2,000 hospitals, MRO is uniquely positioned to bridge this gap as the single source for complete, timely, and high-quality clinical data. The organization's clinical data curation and connectivity capabilities unite the health system's need for operational efficiency with the life sciences sector's need for high-quality real world data and faster trial enrollment.

"I'm joining MRO at a defining moment for clinical data," says Bernik. "The industry doesn't need more data – it needs smarter data. We're turning clinical data into intelligence that creates a ripple effect across the entire ecosystem: providers finally have a frictionless way to access clinical data for limitless use cases including surfacing eligible patients for trials, life sciences organizations accelerate enrollment and expand access to trials, and patients get opportunities that were previously out of reach. That's not incremental change, it's transformation."

Bernik brings nearly two decades of experience leading data, operations and quality teams in healthcare and nonprofit organizations.

Most recently: Served as Vice President and General Manager of Real World Data at Flatiron Health, an independent affiliate of the Roche Group advancing oncology care through real world evidence.

At Flatiron: Scaled the company's clinical workforce more than fourteenfold and expanded its real world oncology dataset from 70,000 to more than 1.3 million patients, enhancing both operational efficiency and clinical insight.

Previously: Led post-merger integration initiatives at Mount Sinai Health System and supported expansion of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Bernik holds a Master of Health Science from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Baruch College, and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. She is certified in Public Health and Health Information Technology.

"Lidia brings a rare combination of hospital research, operational expertise, and deep life science experience," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "Her leadership will accelerate our transformation of clinical data into actionable intelligence—connecting, curating and activating it at scale to benefit our hospital client partners and the broader healthcare ecosystem."

Using smarter, more connected data allows healthcare organizations in a variety of strategic ways, including:

Quality reporting

Clinical trial recruitment

Operational efficiency

Performance improvement

Bernik reflects, "At the core of what we do, and what excites me about my role at MRO, is this question: 'How do we leverage data to improve healthcare? Not just at a micro level, but at a macro level. How many lives can be improved, extended, and even saved?'"

About MRO

MRO is The Single Source for Smarter Data™—driving a new era of clinical data intelligence where data is connected, structured, and transformed into actionable insights. The result: confident decisions, operational precision, accelerated research, and most important, better patient care.

This innovative model for clinical data management is built for speed and scale, combining FHIR-native connectivity, deep clinical expertise, and advanced automation to turn a fragmented healthcare ecosystem into a connected pathway where every data point delivers impact. The outcome is a faster, smarter, more secure platform for managing enterprise clinical data that drives better outcomes and creates revenue-generating opportunities for our client partners while enhancing security, compliance, and clinical integrity.

With 23 years of trusted solutions and partnerships, MRO knows that a stronger healthcare ecosystem begins with smarter data, leading to data-driven decisions and better performance. Learn more at www.mrocorp.com.

