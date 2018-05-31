MRO Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

The certified status demonstrates that ROI Online has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MRO in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Safeguarding PHI is at the core of MRO's mission to exchange the right PHI with the right requesters, which requires our organization to consistently meet complex compliance requirements," said Anthony Murray, ISSO, Vice President of Information Technology for MRO. "We are proud that our technology is one of the first release of information platforms to achieve certified status, demonstrating our commitment to information security."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer for HITRUST. "We are pleased that MRO has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated #1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of protected health information (PHI). In addition to ROI, MRO's suite of PHI disclosure management solutions is comprised of government and commercial payer audit management and accounting of disclosures services and technologies. MRO's technology-driven services reduce the risk of improper disclosure of PHI, ensure unmatched accuracy and enhance turnaround times. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Friedman

Founder and CEO

Agency Ten22

678.956.9680

beth@ten22pr.com

