MRO Rated Top in Release of Information & Secure Provider Data Exchange

MRO achieves highest client satisfaction ratings for ROI and secure provider data exchange in Black Book Market Research 2024 Finance and Revenue Cycle Management client survey

NORRISTOWN, Pa., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, has been ranked as the top performer in 2024 Release of Information & Secure Provider Data Exchange by Black Book Market Research for the highest financial system user experience and satisfaction.

Black Book Market Research recognized the top technology and managed services finance and revenue cycle management (RCM) companies at the recent Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) 2024 conference. The survey crowdsourced nearly 7,000 financial technology users from a diverse group of professionals including providers and other key healthcare organizations.

Participants assessed vendors on 18 qualitative key performance indicators. MRO produced outstanding results among participants, taking the #1 client-preferred vendor for ROI and Secure Provider Data Exchange.

"We are honored to be recognized for our leading performance in ROI and data exchange by Black Book," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "MRO is committed to improving interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem, leadicrowdng the industry toward the next generation of digital data exchange."

Healthcare organizations hold immense responsibilities to acquire, manage and share clinical data in efficient and compliant channels with credentialed users. With deep expertise over 20 years, MRO solves the complexities of releasing information, enhancing requester satisfaction and improving the financial outcomes for these organizations.

"Our 2024 survey results show a notable trend. Instead of buying multiple bolt-on and modular applications, there is a growing preference to choose a single vendor that offers end-to-end capabilities," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "This shift is driven by the need for cohesive and integrated solutions that streamline operations, enhance efficiency and ensure financial stability. Providers are realizing that piecemeal approaches no longer meet increased demands of the healthcare industry and are moving toward more holistic and robust technology solutions."

To view the full report, visit this link.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and as a 10-time KLAS winner, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 160 EHRs, 204,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and over 1,100 hospitals and health systems while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

