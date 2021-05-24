MRO Improves Security Posture with HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 Certifications

NORRISTOWN, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leader in the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI), announced today that it has achieved mission-critical security measures that meet and exceed key regulations protecting sensitive information across the healthcare industry.

Working with cybersecurity assessment and advisory firm Coalfire, MRO earned HITRUST CSF® Certified status and completed its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for its enterprise-wide release of information (ROI Online®) and PHI disclosure management solutions.

The assessments certify that MRO is in compliance with securing customer data and cross-functional values within its own organization, and in meeting best-in-class standards for HIPAA, NIST, HITRUST and other security frameworks and regulations.

"HITRUST CSF certification and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation confirms our commitment to providing our customers secure and reliable collaboration while protecting sensitive information," said Anthony Murray, MRO's Chief Information Officer. "MRO's risk-based approach not only demonstrates baseline compliance but exceeds today's rigorous industry requirements for more robust data management and security."

"MRO partnered with Coalfire to undergo an independent SOC 2 Type 2 assessment covering the security, availability, and confidentiality Trust Services Categories, as well as a validated HITRUST CSF assessment. MRO's efforts to complete a SOC 2 Type 2 report provide a high degree of assurance to MRO's customers that MRO has established controls which are suitably designed, fairly presented, and operating effectively to meet the requirements represented by the in-scope SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria," said Daniel James, Senior Manager, SOC and Healthcare Services, Coalfire. "By undergoing and successfully completing both SOC 2 Type 2 and validated HITRUST CSF assessments, MRO has demonstrated a commitment to safeguarding customer information that is placed in their care."

About MRO

MRO, the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant and efficient exchange of Protected Health Information (PHI). MRO's technology driven quality workflow including patented automation tools with robotic processing automation (RPA), intelligent guidance for users, and a multi-layered QC program, combined with award-winning customer service and scalable solutions all contribute to exceeding clients' expectations. To learn more, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps, and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing, and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. Coalfire.com

