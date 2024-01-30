Mrs. Butterworth's® and Dunkin'® Partner to Introduce New Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

New Dunkin' Syrup Makes Breakfast Even Sweeter

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Butterworth's®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with Dunkin'® to launch the new Mrs. Butterworth's Dunkin' Glazed Donut Flavored Pancake Syrup. The thick, rich pancake syrup with the irresistibly sweet flavor of a glazed donut will help make all your breakfast favorites unforgettable.

Mrs. Butterworth's DUNKIN' Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

"We are thrilled to partner with Dunkin' and bring their iconic donut flavor to the syrup aisle," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Our new syrup is the perfect breakfast essential to serve anytime you're at home and craving that delicious, glazed donut flavor."

This new syrup, developed with Dunkin' culinary experts, mirrors the sweet vanilla flavor notes of a fried glazed donut and is sure to make pancakes and waffles even more delicious. In addition to the tried and true, the syrup can be enjoyed on unexpected items like yogurt, oatmeal, biscuits and more.

"We know that people love the taste and flavor of Dunkin' Glazed Donuts," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Dunkin Retail Business Development. "We wanted to find a way for people to enjoy the flavor of our famous donuts at home on top of any breakfast food they like."

The syrup will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and through ecommerce channels starting in January 2024. A 24 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $4.19. For more information about Mrs. Butterworth's, visit www.mrsbutterworths.com.

The Dunkin' trademarks, logos and trade dress are the property of DD IP Holder LLC. Used under license. © 2023 DD IP Holder LLC.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

