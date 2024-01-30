Mrs. Butterworth's® and Dunkin'® Partner to Introduce New Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

News provided by

Conagra Brands, Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

New Dunkin' Syrup Makes Breakfast Even Sweeter

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Butterworth's®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has teamed up with Dunkin'® to launch the new Mrs. Butterworth's Dunkin' Glazed Donut Flavored Pancake Syrup. The thick, rich pancake syrup with the irresistibly sweet flavor of a glazed donut will help make all your breakfast favorites unforgettable.

Continue Reading
Mrs. Butterworth's DUNKIN' Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup
Mrs. Butterworth's DUNKIN' Glazed Donut Flavored Syrup

"We are thrilled to partner with Dunkin' and bring their iconic donut flavor to the syrup aisle," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Our new syrup is the perfect breakfast essential to serve anytime you're at home and craving that delicious, glazed donut flavor."

This new syrup, developed with Dunkin' culinary experts, mirrors the sweet vanilla flavor notes of a fried glazed donut and is sure to make pancakes and waffles even more delicious. In addition to the tried and true, the syrup can be enjoyed on unexpected items like yogurt, oatmeal, biscuits and more.

"We know that people love the taste and flavor of Dunkin' Glazed Donuts," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Dunkin Retail Business Development. "We wanted to find a way for people to enjoy the flavor of our famous donuts at home on top of any breakfast food they like."

The syrup will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and through ecommerce channels starting in January 2024. A 24 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $4.19. For more information about Mrs. Butterworth's, visit www.mrsbutterworths.com.

The Dunkin' trademarks, logos and trade dress are the property of DD IP Holder LLC. Used under license. © 2023 DD IP Holder LLC.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

Caitlin Davy

Conagra Brands

312-549-5518

[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Also from this source

Future of Frozen Food 2024 Uncovers Hottest Frozen Food Trends Emerging for 2024

Future of Frozen Food 2024 Uncovers Hottest Frozen Food Trends Emerging for 2024

Globally inspired flavors, evolving use of kitchen appliances, and a surge in breakfast foods are just some of the emerging trends identified in...
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR DOLLY PARTON AND CONAGRA BRANDS ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSING PARTNERSHIP FOR RETAIL FOOD

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR DOLLY PARTON AND CONAGRA BRANDS ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSING PARTNERSHIP FOR RETAIL FOOD

Following the continued success of her multiyear partnership with Duncan Hines, global icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.