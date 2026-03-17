Mrs. T's® Introduces Snack Pierogies, Your Family's New Snacktime Sidekick

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Mrs. T's Pierogies

Mar 17, 2026, 09:28 ET

Quick, easy and stuffed with big and bold flavors — Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies are air fryer ready and offer teens independence and parents convenience

At-A-Glance Information

  • Mrs. T's® introduces Snack Pierogies, golden, bite-sized frozen pierogies made with optimized dough for faster cook times.
  • Available in four big and bold on-trend flavors: Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion, 5 Cheese, Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon, and Jalapeño Popper*.
  • Designed for the air fryer and ready in just eight minutes, Snack Pierogies are a delicious and convenient option the whole family can enjoy.
  • Each bag of Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies contains 50 bite-sized pierogies and has an MSRP of $6.49. Learn more at mrstspierogies.com/snackpierogies.

SHENANDOAH, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. T's® Pierogies, the nation's largest producer of frozen pierogies, is rolling out Snack Pierogies, a new line of golden, bite-sized pierogies designed specifically for air fryer preparation. Created as the ultimate snack solution for busy parents navigating after-school hunger, post-practice cravings, and hectic weekends, Snack Pierogies deliver bold flavors and the convenience and satisfaction that modern families demand when time is short, but expectations are high.

Available in four crave-worthy flavors — Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion, 5 Cheese, Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon, and Jalapeño Popper — Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies are crafted with a custom pasta blend designed for quicker cook times. Simply transfer from freezer to air fryer or oven to create golden, crispy bites that deliver pure snacking satisfaction in just minutes, making them the perfect in-between meal solution for the whole family.

Product Fast Facts: Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies

  • Product name: Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies
  • Category: Frozen snack
  • Flavors:
    • Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion - A rich blend of cheddar, tangy sour cream & onion, and creamy whipped potatoes
    • 5 Cheese – Five cheeses folded into creamy whipped potatoes for smooth, cheesy perfection
    • Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon - Cheddar paired with ranch-seasoned whipped potatoes and a hint of smoky bacon
    • Jalapeño Popper* - Jalapeños, cheddar, and cream cheese blended with creamy whipped potatoes for a flavorful kick
  • Portion size: Each bag contains approximately 50 bite-sized pierogies
  • Cook time: About eight (8) minutes in an air fryer
  • Usage Occasion: After-school snacking, before or after sports practice or activities, between meals to satisfy hunger, movie or TV night treats
  • Suggested retail price (MSRP): $6.49 per bag
  • Availability:
    • In the freezer aisle at select U.S. grocery retailers
    • Available via Instacart at participating retailers and locations
  • Learn more and find a store: mrstspierogies.com/snackpierogies

A New Frozen Snack Option for Teens and Busy Parents

"After successful limited distribution, we knew we had something special," said Alyssa Panzarella, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "Snack Pierogies are exactly what busy parents have been looking for — substantial enough to satisfy their teens and simple enough for them to prepare on their own. Now, we're excited to bring this flavorful, bite-sized solution to even more families across the country."

For more snack-time inspiration or to find Snack Pierogies near you, follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, or visit mrstspierogies.com/snackpierogies.

* Mrs. T's® Jalapeño Popper Snack Pierogies are available exclusively at Weis locations in the Harrisburg and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA markets with distribution expanding into new retailers in the late summer. Availability may vary by location.

About Mrs. T's® Pierogies
In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's® Pierogies. Now, more than 70 years later, Mrs. T's® Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

Categories: Food & Beverage, Frozen Foods, Snacks & Appetizers, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Product Launches, Family & Parenting, After-School Snacks, Air Fryer Recipes & Products, Convenience Foods, Teen-Friendly Foods

Hashtags: #MrsTsPierogies, #SnackPierogies, #Pierogies, #FrozenSnacks, #AirFryerSnacks, #SnackTime, #AfterSchoolSnacks, #TeenSnacks, #FamilySnacking, #QuickMeals, #EasySnacks, #GameDaySnacks, #BudgetFriendlySnacks

SOURCE Mrs. T's Pierogies

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