Mrs. T's® Introduces Snack Pierogies, Your Family's New Snacktime Sidekick

Available in four crave-worthy flavors — Cheddar Sour Cream & Onion, 5 Cheese, Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon, and Jalapeño Popper — Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies are crafted with a custom pasta blend designed for quicker cook times. Simply transfer from freezer to air fryer or oven to create golden, crispy bites that deliver pure snacking satisfaction in just minutes, making them the perfect in-between meal solution for the whole family.

Product Fast Facts: Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies

Product name: Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies

Mrs. T's® Snack Pierogies Category: Frozen snack

Frozen snack Flavors: Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion - A rich blend of cheddar, tangy sour cream & onion, and creamy whipped potatoes 5 Cheese – Five cheeses folded into creamy whipped potatoes for smooth, cheesy perfection Cheddar Ranch Seasoned with Bacon - Cheddar paired with ranch-seasoned whipped potatoes and a hint of smoky bacon Jalapeño Popper* - Jalapeños, cheddar, and cream cheese blended with creamy whipped potatoes for a flavorful kick

Portion size: Each bag contains approximately 50 bite-sized pierogies

Each bag contains approximately 50 bite-sized pierogies Cook time: About eight (8) minutes in an air fryer

About eight (8) minutes in an air fryer Usage Occasion: After-school snacking, before or after sports practice or activities, between meals to satisfy hunger, movie or TV night treats

After-school snacking, before or after sports practice or activities, between meals to satisfy hunger, movie or TV night treats Suggested retail price (MSRP): $6.49 per bag

$6.49 per bag Availability: In the freezer aisle at select U.S. grocery retailers Available via Instacart at participating retailers and locations

Learn more and find a store: mrstspierogies.com/snackpierogies

A New Frozen Snack Option for Teens and Busy Parents

"After successful limited distribution, we knew we had something special," said Alyssa Panzarella, Director of Marketing, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "Snack Pierogies are exactly what busy parents have been looking for — substantial enough to satisfy their teens and simple enough for them to prepare on their own. Now, we're excited to bring this flavorful, bite-sized solution to even more families across the country."

For more snack-time inspiration or to find Snack Pierogies near you, follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, or visit mrstspierogies.com/snackpierogies.

* Mrs. T's® Jalapeño Popper Snack Pierogies are available exclusively at Weis locations in the Harrisburg and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA markets with distribution expanding into new retailers in the late summer. Availability may vary by location.

About Mrs. T's® Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's® Pierogies. Now, more than 70 years later, Mrs. T's® Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

Categories: Food & Beverage, Frozen Foods, Snacks & Appetizers, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Product Launches, Family & Parenting, After-School Snacks, Air Fryer Recipes & Products, Convenience Foods, Teen-Friendly Foods

Hashtags: #MrsTsPierogies, #SnackPierogies, #Pierogies, #FrozenSnacks, #AirFryerSnacks, #SnackTime, #AfterSchoolSnacks, #TeenSnacks, #FamilySnacking, #QuickMeals, #EasySnacks, #GameDaySnacks, #BudgetFriendlySnacks

SOURCE Mrs. T's Pierogies