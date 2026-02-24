Mrs. T's® Pierogies Launches "Pass the Pierogy" to Help Parents Build Supportive Villages

New survey from Mrs. T's finds parents need support most in everyday moments, not just during big life events*

SHENANDOAH, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, two in five parents say their village is smaller than their parents' was growing up*, which could explain why some days parenting feels like you need three extra arms and a personal assistant to keep everything afloat. Inspired by the idea that a village isn't found, it's made, Mrs. T's® Pierogies is launching its "Pass the Pierogy" campaign to help parents build a community of support, spark a chain of kindness through food (yes, pierogies!), and remind everyone that on the wildest, most overwhelming days, no one has to do parenting or mealtime solo.

Recent survey from Mrs. T's® Pierogies uncovers what makes a modern day village.

About the "Pass the Pierogy" Campaign

When backpacks are exploding, group texts are buzzing, the dog is barking, and dinner still needs to magically appear, parents deserve backup, too. That's why Mrs. T's is making it easier (and tastier) to show up for your people with Pass the Pierogy bundles. Each bundle comes complete with:

A casserole dish and a matching insulated carrier

Exclusive coupons for free boxes of Mrs. T's Pierogies

A recipe card packed with meal inspiration

Mrs. T's branded oven mitt and spatula

With Pass the Pierogy bundles, showing up for your people doesn't have to mean adding more to your plate — it can simply mean sharing what's already on it. Parents can use the bundle to whip up a quick, comforting meal, tuck it into the insulated carrier, and drop it off for a friend who's in the thick of it. Starting February 24, fans can head to the sweepstakes post** on @mrstspierogies' Instagram and enter for a chance to win their own bundle!

Don't have an Instagram account? No problem! Send us a private message on Facebook or email [email protected] to submit your entry. Ten (10) winners will be randomly selected.

The 2026 Modern Parenting Village Survey: Findings

In an effort to uncover what today's modern village looks like, Mrs. T's recently conducted a survey that found:

54% of parents say their support village changes over time

say their support village changes over time Parents feel stretched thin 3 days per week on average

on average Meal-related stress occurs 4 days per week for typical families

for typical families Support is needed most for everyday moments: mental/physical breaks (41%), help when parenting while sick (33%), and schedule conflict assistance (31%), compared to only 25% who prefer support during life's big events

mental/physical breaks (41%), help when parenting while sick (33%), and schedule conflict assistance (31%), compared to only 25% who prefer support during life's big events Modern villages average 7 people: 4 relatives and 3 chosen family members

Partnership with Parenting Influencer @MomChats

As part of the campaign, Mrs. T's is teaming up with parenting influencer Suzanne White, aka @MomChats, the hilarious, relatable voice behind the chaos of a four-kid household, to help parents build their village, online and off. Together, Mrs. T's and White will serve up relatable memes, parenting hacks, and laugh-out-loud moments that capture the everyday madness — from the after-school activity shuffle and surprise sick days to juggling dinner one-handed while solo parenting.

"People think parents need big, Herculean-like efforts of help. But what we really need are the small, everyday, unglamorous acts — folding a load of laundry or sitting in the car with a sleeping baby so a friend can run into the store. Pass the Pierogy reminds parents that caring for each other doesn't have to be complicated or made-for-social-media. It can be warm, buttery, and slightly chaotic just like real life," said Suzanne White. "The best way to show up for your village isn't to ask, 'Let me know if you need anything,' it's to say, 'I'll take care of dinner tonight — be there at 5:30.'"

"Whether parents are cooking for their own family or for someone in their village who needs support, Mrs. T's Pierogies offer a quick and comforting solution that helps ease mealtime stress," said Olivia Zawatski, Marketing Communications Manager, Mrs. T's Pierogies. "Our hope is to inspire parents to show up for one another in simple, meaningful ways. Sharing a meal may feel small, but it can create a powerful ripple effect and make a real difference for families."

Want to build your village? Join the conversation on Instagram, Tik Tok , and Facebook . For more delicious mealtime inspiration, visit www.mrstspierogies.com .

*Talker Research surveyed 2,000 parents with 1,000 who have children ages 0 to 9 and 1,000 who have children ages 10 to 17 who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Mrs. T's Pierogies and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Jan. 21 and Jan. 29, 2026.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are at least 18 years old as of date of entry. Begins 7:00 AM ET on February 24, 2026; ends 11:59PM ET on March 24, 2026. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit http://www.mrstspierogies.com/passthepierogy

About Mrs. T's Pierogies

In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would be excited to purchase them from their local grocery stores year-round. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik – the Mrs. T – he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 70 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

