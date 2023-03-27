MRSA Testing Market size to grow by USD 682.12 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rising staphylococcal infections- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRSA testing market is estimated to grow by USD 682.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be growing at a CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of staphylococcal infections significantly drives the market growth, although factors such as the shortage of trained professionals may impede the market growth. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRSA Testing Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Landscape

The MRSA testing market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products.

Company Profiles

The MRSA testing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, ALIFAX Srl, Arlington Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENSPEED Biotech GmbH, OpGen Inc., Puritan Medical Products Co., R Biopharm AG, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Uniogen Oy, and ZeptoMetrix LLC.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of staphylococcal infections, the introduction of new MRSA diagnostic tests, and the increased adoption of automation and system integration in healthcare. Risk factors related to ha-MRSA and ca-MRSA infections are hindering market growth. The rising incidence of staphylococcal infections is a major factor driving the growth of the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing market. This is because of the emergence of antibiotic-resistant staphylococcal strains, such as MRSA and VRSA. Most staphylococcal infections are known to develop in hospitals and other healthcare settings, such as dialysis centers and nursing homes, due to exposure to open body surfaces.

A shortage of trained professionals is a primary challenge to the growth of the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing market. The processes in MRSA testing require the accurate interpretation of results, and researchers must be aware of the analysis to be carried out and its correlation with the overall objective of the experiment. The adoption of critical experiments is relatively new in developing countries of APAC, Africa, and South America. Most laboratory technicians are not trained adequately on the latest technologies in laboratory equipment. Furthermore, there is a shortage of trained professionals who can handle technologically advanced diagnostic devices.

Key Trends -

The rise in the use of MRSA quick tests using lab-on-chip technology in hospital settings is the leading trend in the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing market growth. Patients admitted into hospitals are tested for MRSA bacteria, whereas conventional laboratory sample testing takes more time to provide results. The lab-on-chip (LoC) is a small microfluidic component through which MRSA can be detected in one hour, which identifies the presence of the MRSA virus in nasal swabs at the time of admission into hospitals. Then, the sample is directly inserted into the LoC and placed in the analysis system. The isolation and treatment of the patient can be initiated immediately if tested positive.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

In this Technavio report, the MRSA testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and academic and research institutes), type (molecular diagnostics and immunodiagnostics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospital and diagnostic laboratories segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are an integral part of disease diagnosis, treatment, monitoring response to treatment, disease surveillance programs, and clinical research and diagnostic techniques enable prompt and early intervention, thereby reducing disease burden and promoting health. The data from patient samples are used to determine the medication required for MRSA.

Geographic Analysis

In this report, the MRSA testing market report, the market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

North America is estimated to contribute to 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus testing market in the region is growing majorly due to the increasing demand for diagnostics such as HA-MRSA and CA-MRSA across different countries in North America . This has been brought about by the increased awareness among people to get diagnosed with MRSA infections. Most individuals in developed countries opt for these tests, increasing the sales of MRSA testing products in the market.

MRSA Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 682.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, ALIFAX Srl, Arlington Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENSPEED Biotech GmbH, OpGen Inc., Puritan Medical Products Co., R Biopharm AG, Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Uniogen Oy, and ZeptoMetrix LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

