MRSI Launches New MRSI-H3TO Die Bonding Product Family Targeted at the 5G Wireless Network Supply Chain

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) is launching the MRSI-H3TO, a new 3 micrometer high speed die bonder which will be the first of its kind to address the multi-die and multi-process requirements, delivering industry leading throughput, superior flexibility, and future-proven 3 micrometer placement accuracy.

The MRSI-H3TO is tailored for WDM/EML-TO or other multi-die multi-processing TO-can photonic devices to support the upcoming 5G wireless network. It enables our photonics customers to meet their manufacturing challenges, by allowing them to stay competitive in this high volume and high mix production environment.

The upcoming 5G wireless deployment will need higher bandwidth in signal transportation through front-haul and back-haul fiber optic systems within the fiber-to-home / premise network. As a result, WDM & EML types of lasers and other multi-die optical receivers in TO-can packages are required. These new TO-can based devices demand a new class of high speed die bonder that is capable of multi-die and multi-process production in one machine, in order to achieve the best throughput.

The new MRSI-H3TO builds on the key technological building blocks featured in our field proven high speed MRSI-HVM3 platform including a dual-head motion system that performs TO pick-and-place/handling and die bonding in parallel. In addition it encompasses our on the "on-the-fly" auto tool changer that has twelve vacuum tips/collets integrated on the bonding head for zero time tool change between dies.

"The new MRSI-H3TO is exactly the type of die bonder our customers were demanding to manufacture the next generation of TO-can photonic devices, such as WDM & EML-TOs. It has the industry leading throughput without sacrificing flexibility, accuracy or reliability," states Dr. Yi Qian, Vice President of Product Management of MRSI Systems. "MRSI is pleased to meet the new market needs to support 5G wireless deployment with the launch of our new high speed, flexible die bonder for high volume manufacturing of TO-can based photonic packaging," said Mr. Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI Systems.

MRSI Systems is exhibiting at China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) with our partner CYCAD Century Science and Technology (Booth #1C66) in Shenzhen, September 5-8, 2018 and ECOC (Booth #577) in Rome, Italy, September 24-26, 2018.

