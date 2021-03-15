MRSI to Offer Live Die Bonding Demos at Laser World of Photonics , March 17-19, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) will offer live product demonstrations at Laser World of Photonics held at the Shanghai New Interational Expo Center (Booth #W2.2587) in Shanghai, China March 17-19, 2021.

MRSI is offering demonstrations of the MRSI-H-LD Die Bonder onsite LIVE in our booth, (Booth #W2.2587). Our Chinese application engineers will be on-site to discuss your process engineering needs and how our die bonders provide assembly solutions for your specific applications. To schedule a live demonstration in the trade show booth and the new demo center contact [email protected]

About MRSI Systems

MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) is the leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-speed, high-precision and flexible eutectic and epoxy die bonding systems. We offer "one-stop-shop" solutions for research and development, low-to-medium volume production, and high volume manufacturing of photonic devices such as lasers, detectors, modulators, AOCs, WDM/EML TO-Cans, Optical transceivers, LiDAR, VR/AR, sensors, and optical imaging products. With 30+ years of industry experience and our worldwide local technical support team, we provide the most effective systems and assembly solutions for all packaging levels including chip-on-wafer (CoW), chip-on-carrier (CoC), PCB, and gold-box packaging. For more information visit www.mrsisystems.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarter is located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic (MYCR) is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For additional information, please contact:

Dr. Yi Qian

Vice President and General Manager

MRSI Systems

Tel: +1 (978) 667-9449

e-mail: [email protected]

Time Zone: ET - Eastern Time

The information in this press release was published March 15, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

