Ms. and Mr. Health & Fitness 2026 Champions Crowned, Competition Raises Nearly $5 Million to Support B+ Foundation

PHOENIX, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, a leader in purpose-driven online fundraising competitions, has announced the winners of its 2026 Ms. Health & Fitness and Mr. Health & Fitness campaigns, naming Jen Kees and Michael Etter as this year's champions. Together, the competitions generated an impressive $4,915,559 for Action Initiative Team (AIT), which grants funds to The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.

Champions Jenn Kees & Michael Etter

Designed to spotlight everyday athletes while driving meaningful impact, these nationwide competitions blend community voting, personal storytelling, and fitness achievement into a large-scale fundraising platform. Proceeds support the B+ Foundation's work funding childhood cancer research, providing financial assistance to families, and advancing awareness around pediatric cancer.

2026 Ms. Health & Fitness Champion: Jen Kees

South Carolina native Jen Kees has been named this year's Ms. Health & Fitness.

A mother of three and personal trainer with over 20 years of experience, Kees' journey is fueled by grit and resilience. After overcoming injuries and setbacks, she rediscovered her strength and evolved into an award-winning competitive athlete. A weightlifter at heart, Kees embodies perseverance and the power of transformation.

As this year's champion, she receives $20,000 and will be featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS, a leading publication spotlighting women shaping the future of health and wellness.

2026 Mr. Health & Fitness Champion: Michael Etter

Michael Etter, co-owner of 30 Strong Fitness Studio in West Palm Beach, has been named the 2026 Mr. Health & Fitness.

Once a self-described "skinny kid," Etter transformed his life through fitness and now leads as a coach, entrepreneur, and father of two. His mission centers on building confidence, instilling healthy habits, and making a lasting impact in his community.

Etter will receive $20,000 and be featured in Muscle & Fitness Magazine, which celebrates strength, hard work, and performance across all arenas of life.

Where Strength Becomes Legacy

This year's competitions were supported by leading voices in fitness, including:

Whitney Jones , three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia, who hosted and guided competitors

, three-time Ms. Fitness Olympia, who hosted and guided competitors Caleigh Mackenzie , certified trainer and fitness competitor

, certified trainer and fitness competitor Brooke Ence , professional athlete and entrepreneur

, professional athlete and entrepreneur Dennis James , former IFBB pro and elite coach

, former IFBB pro and elite coach Alex Eubank, fitness influencer inspiring millions worldwide

Sponsored by an Industry Leader

Both campaigns were sponsored by Bucked Up, a performance nutrition brand known for its lineup of pre-workouts, creatine, protein products, and energy drinks designed to fuel peak performance.

To learn more or support the fight against childhood cancer, visit bepositive.com/get-involved.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. These Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for Action Initiative Team (AIT), a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE Colossal