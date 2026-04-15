Favorite Chef® 2026: Colossal Launches Nationwide Search for America's Top Culinary Talent

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The search for the nation's most inspiring culinary talent is officially underway. Favorite Chef®, the nationwide cooking competition powered by professional fundraiser Colossal, returns for 2026 with elevated opportunities, expanded industry recognition, and a continued mission to give back.

She's back as Colossal's Favorite Chef Ambassador

Since its debut, Favorite Chef has become a digital stage where chefs from all backgrounds have a platform to showcase their creativity, skill, and personal story. This year, one standout competitor will earn $25,000, a feature in Taste of Home magazine, and a once-in-a-lifetime cooking experience with Carla Hall on her hit show Chewed Up.

Cooking for a Cause: The James Beard Foundation®

During the competition, entrants advance in a tournament-style competition that narrows with each round until there is a winner. Family, friends, and fans can cast a free daily vote and vote by donation to help their favorite competitor advance through each round. Every vote by donation cast in the competition does more than help a chef win, it helps the entire industry thrive. To date, Colossal has raised more than $12.9M to support DTCare, which grants money to the James Beard Foundation. With transformative programs that support a thriving future for the independent restaurant community, the James Beard Foundation leads chefs and the broader culinary industry toward a new standard of excellence.

"Proceeds from Favorite Chef 2026 will support JBF's core work to champion chefs and the independent restaurant community and work towards a more equitable and sustainable food future for all," said James Beard Foundation Chief Growth Officer Erica Helms. "Our key initiatives through the JBF Institute include high-impact programs from advocacy and policy initiatives in support of the industry to financial literacy, women's leadership development and entrepreneurship, and more."

New for 2026: A James Beard Foundation Spotlight

In a major addition to this year's competition, the James Beard Foundation will select one exceptional dish to be featured at its prestigious 2026 Annual Gala for Good—marking a significant moment of industry recognition for Favorite Chef participants.

Carla Hall Returns as Ambassador

Beloved chef and television personality Carla Hall returns as Favorite Chef Ambassador, bringing her signature philosophy of "cooking with love" back to the competition. First winning over audiences on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars, Hall has since become a trusted voice in food through The Chew, Chewed Up, and numerous culinary series, as well as her award-nominated cookbook Carla Hall's Soul Food. She is also the publisher of Sweet Heritage magazine, a twice-yearly digital publication celebrating food, culture, and personal stories.

"Cooking is about food, flavor, and nutrition, but it's also about connection, intention, and love. Favorite Chef gives chefs a chance to share who they are through their food, creating real connections with their communities," said Hall. "I meet competitors all the time who tell me how much this experience has helped them grow, better understand their community and support network, and even shape their food and career aspirations. And best of all they're also supporting the James Beard Foundation's important work ensuring our industry has a strong support base of grants, advocacy, training, scholarships, and recognition."

Tools of the Trade

You can't build a legacy without the right tools. This year's competition is proudly supported by industry titans who know a thing or two about quality:

John Boos & Co.: Since 1887, John Boos has been a trusted provider of high-quality cutting boards, butcher blocks and workspaces that have inspired home cooks, chefs and food service industry workers for generations.

Shun Cutlery: The premier brand of authentic Japanese cutlery. Blending tradition, innovation and precision, Shun knives deliver unrivaled sharpness, empowering chefs and home cooks to elevate every meal.

King's Hawaiian: Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, this family-owned business is dedicated to creating Hawaii-inspired foods made with original recipes and Aloha Spirit.

Registration Now Open

Chefs across the country are invited to step forward, share their story, and compete for a career-defining opportunity.

To enter, visit https://favchef.com/register.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $215 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Teacher, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more. Learn more at colossal.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation® (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry toward a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community, and economy, and drives toward a better food system. For 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and culinary events and partnerships nationwide—including at Platform by JBF® and the James Beard House in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

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SOURCE Colossal