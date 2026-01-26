MS Pharma Group Signs Exclusive Biosimilars Partnership Agreement with Hetero

ALGIERS, Algeria and AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Pharma Group, a leading regional pharmaceutical company in the MENA region, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Hetero Group, a global pharmaceutical company, to localize five established biosimilars across key therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and hematology.

The exclusive agreement will be implemented through El Kendi – MS Pharma Group's affiliate in Algeria and Hetero Biopharma – a subsidiary of Hetero Group. This marks Hetero's first local partnership in the country, representing a significant step towards strengthening Algeria's biopharmaceutical ecosystem. The combined portfolio represents an estimated total market value of USD 45million in Algeria (2024) and will be executed through a localization and technology transfer approach.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a global partner like Hetero, with whom we share a long-term commitment to knowledge transfer and improving healthcare outcomes for patients in the region. This collaboration reflects MS Pharma Group's ongoing commitment to expanding patient access to trusted and affordable biologic treatments, while supporting the sustainability and resilience of local healthcare systems. Strategic partnerships like this enable us to build durable regional capabilities and create meaningful, long-term impact for patients and health systems across the MENA region," said Kalle Känd, CEO of MS Pharma.

"At Hetero, we are guided by a strong commitment to ensuring access to high-quality and affordable medicines for patients across the globe. We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with MS Pharma, a well-established and trusted healthcare leader in the Middle East and beyond. This collaboration marks an important step in advancing healthcare delivery and addressing unmet medical needs across the Middle East, Algeria, and other key markets." – Dr. Vamsi Krishna, MD, Hetero Group

About MS Pharma:

MS Pharma is a leading regional pharmaceutical company in the MENA region, specializing in the development, production, and distribution of a broad portfolio of generic and biologic therapies. Positioned for rapid growth, the company operates five manufacturing facilities across Jordan, Algeria, and Saudi Arabia – home to a newly launched biologics plant, all serving the broader MENA market. Headquartered in Amman, Jordan, with management offices in Zug, Switzerland, MS Pharma employs over 2,000 people across 12 countries. For more information, please visit: www.mspharma.com.

About Hetero:

Hetero is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and generic formulations, dedicated to improving patient outcomes by transforming science and technology into high-quality, affordable therapies. A trusted partner to multinational pharmaceutical companies and global procurement agencies, Hetero is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and operates in over 145 countries. With more than three decades of experience, the company is supported by a workforce of over 30,000 professionals committed to expanding access to essential medicines worldwide.

Hetero Biopharma, a subsidiary of Hetero, is a leading biosimilars developer focused on advancing global access to critical therapies. The company brings strong expertise in pharmaceutical research, manufacturing, and marketing, with capabilities spanning markets across the world.

