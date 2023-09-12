MS Transverse Announces New Hire, Chris Cebula as SVP Reinsurance

News provided by

MS Transverse Insurance Group

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MS Transverse Insurance Group ("MS Transverse"), the leading fronting carrier and subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, welcomes Chris Cebula as Senior Vice President, Reinsurance.

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Transverse is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Cebula as Senior Vice President of Reinsurance. With an extensive and accomplished career in the reinsurance industry, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team at a pivotal moment in the market.

In his new role, Chris Cebula will help steer MS Transverse's reinsurance division, contributing his strategic insight and experience to drive reinsurance strategy at such a critical time in the market.  As Senior Vice President of Reinsurance, he will assist with the company's reinsurance placement and strategic partnerships as well as formulate new capacity options for MS Transverse partners to help solidify the Company's position as a leader amongst fronting carriers.

"Chris Cebula is a seasoned professional in the reinsurance sector, and we are delighted to welcome him to our team," said Erik Matson, Chairman and CEO of MS Transverse.  "His background in large reinsurance placement, ILS, and reinsurance strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and provide top-tier service to our global MGA and reinsurance partners."

Chris Cebula comes to MS Transverse with a remarkable track record of success, having held senior roles at Elementum Advisors where he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager as well as Palomar Specialty where he helped lead reinsurance placement and strategy.

"I am excited to join MS Transverse, a company known for its dedication to creative and high quality reinsurance partnerships," said Chris Cebula. "The reinsurance market is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with the talented team at MS Transverse to navigate these changes and drive the business forward."

Chris Cebula's appointment as Senior Vice President of Reinsurance comes at an exciting time for MS Transverse, as the company continues to expand its footprint and develop new partnerships to better serve its clients.

About MS Transverse Insurance Group (MS Transverse)

MS Transverse is a subsidiary of MSIG North America and part of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, one of the 10 largest P&C insurance companies in the world. MS Transverse is dedicated to the global program market and partners with MGAs, program administrators, and general agents to offer a full suite of insurance services. MS Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. For more information, please visit www.mstransverse.com.

SOURCE MS Transverse Insurance Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.