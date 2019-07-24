MSA Announces Second Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the second quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $350 million , increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.





, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income increased 16 percent to $54 million or 15.6 percent of sales, compared to $47 million or 13.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to $64 million or 18.4 percent of sales, compared to $58 million or 17.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage.





or 15.6 percent of sales, compared to or 13.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to or 18.4 percent of sales, compared to or 17.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. GAAP earnings increased 20 percent to $40 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $33 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 15 percent to $48 million or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $41 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.





or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 15 percent to or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. MSA deployed $33 million of capital for the acquisition of California -based Sierra Monitor Corporation and funded a $16 million dividend on common stock. The dividend reflects an 11 percent increase per share from the previous quarterly dividend, continuing the company's long history of raising its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years.

Comments from Management

"The growth across substantially all of our core product areas and incremental margins that continue to exceed 40 percent were clear highlights in the quarter. This performance reflects both the favorable returns being generated by our new product development investments as well as our ongoing focus on improving productivity," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "Revenue increased five percent in the quarter, and our team was able to convert that increase into 15 percent adjusted earnings growth," he added. Mr. Vartanian noted that MSA's profitability improvements continue to be driven by an ongoing focus on delivering customer-driven innovation and efficiency improvement programs across MSA's global footprint.

MSA's sales vitality index - which measures the percentage of revenue from products introduced within the past five years - is approximately 35 percent. "Our fastest growing core products in the quarter were gas detection and fall protection. These are also the areas where we've seen the most meaningful improvements in sales vitality," Mr. Vartanian commented. In particular, he cited the company's new X5000 and S5000 Gas Monitors and the recently launched V-Series line of fall protection harnesses, all of which were key contributors to the company's second quarter performance.

"With a strong balance sheet and healthy backlog headed into the second half of 2019, we remain well positioned and committed to investing in the products, technology and talent we know are key to long-term value creation for all of the many stakeholders of MSA," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

Net sales $ 349,675



$ 339,331



$ 675,713



$ 665,225

Cost of products sold 188,591



185,495



364,647



364,050

Gross profit 161,084



153,836



311,066



301,175

















Selling, general and administrative 84,009



81,962



162,437



162,213

Research and development 14,256



13,909



27,962



26,456

Restructuring charges 3,522



2,335



9,353



7,609

Currency exchange losses, net (a) 1,290



815



18,251



2,823

Product liability expense 3,529



8,018



6,425



10,842

Operating income 54,478



46,797



86,638



91,232

















Interest expense 4,470



5,181



6,830



9,962

Other income, net (3,342)



(1,701)



(5,921)



(4,041)

Total other expense, net 1,128



3,480



909



5,921

















Income before income taxes 53,350



43,317



85,729



85,311

Provision for income taxes 13,238



9,896



22,241



19,401

Net income 40,112



33,421



63,488



65,910

Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (306)



(242)



(450)



(360)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 39,806



$ 33,179



$ 63,038



$ 65,550

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.03



$ 0.86



$ 1.63



$ 1.71

Diluted $ 1.01



$ 0.85



$ 1.61



$ 1.69

















Basic shares outstanding 38,663



38,327



38,602



38,272

Diluted shares outstanding 39,160



38,903



39,124



38,841







(a) Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of

currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,511



$ 140,095

Trade receivables, net 256,666



245,032

Inventories 187,779



156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,616



3,555

Other current assets 128,062



111,339

Total current assets 687,634



656,623









Property, net 158,047



157,940

Operating lease assets, net 50,935



—

Prepaid pension cost 64,987



57,568

Goodwill 433,156



413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 56,724



56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 49,933



56,866

Other noncurrent assets 212,440



209,363

Total assets $ 1,713,856



$ 1,608,012









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,127



$ 20,063

Accounts payable 73,264



78,367

Other current liabilities 164,126



183,630

Total current liabilities 257,517



282,060









Long-term debt, net 378,380



341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits 168,340



166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,710



—

Deferred tax liabilities 10,986



7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 166,776



171,857

Total shareholders' equity 691,147



639,519

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,713,856



$ 1,608,012



MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Net income $ 40,112



$ 33,421



$ 63,488



$ 65,910

Depreciation and amortization 9,466



9,536



18,792



19,207

Change in working capital and other operating (13,250)



5,072



(44,735)



(19,735)

Cash flow from operating activities 36,328



48,029



37,545



65,382

















Capital expenditures (8,628)



(5,571)



(13,525)



(8,812)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired (33,196)



—



(33,196)



—

Change in short-term investments 1,639



—



(17,302)



—

Property disposals 69



3,001



81



3,059

Cash flow used in investing activities (40,116)



(2,570)



(63,942)



(5,753)

















Change in debt 22,973



(32,884)



37,064



(42,285)

Cash dividends paid (16,282)



(14,591)



(30,934)



(27,981)

Other financing (1,410)



2,563



(7,391)



738

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 5,281



(44,912)



(1,261)



(69,528)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,236



(9,493)



(985)



(8,130)

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash $ 3,729



$ (8,946)



$ (28,643)



$ (18,029)



MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

Sales to external customers $ 231,389



$ 118,286



$ —



$ 349,675

Operating income











54,478

Operating margin %











15.6 % Restructuring charges











3,522

Currency exchange losses, net











1,290

Product liability expense











3,529

Strategic transaction costs











1,529

Adjusted operating income (loss) 57,689



15,072



(8,413)



64,348

Adjusted operating margin % 24.9 %

12.7 %





18.4 % Depreciation and amortization











9,466

Adjusted EBITDA 63,842



18,288



(8,316)



73,814

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.6 %

15.5 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 215,339



$ 123,992



$ —



$ 339,331

Operating income











46,797

Operating margin %











13.8 % Restructuring charges











2,335

Currency exchange losses, net











815

Product liability expense











8,018

Strategic transaction costs











58

Adjusted operating income (loss) 49,838



15,853



(7,668)



58,023

Adjusted operating margin % 23.1 %

12.8 %





17.1 % Depreciation and amortization











9,536

Adjusted EBITDA 55,894



19,233



(7,568)



67,559

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.0 %

15.5 %





Sales to external customers $ 445,076



$ 230,637



$ —



$ 675,713

Operating income











86,638

Operating margin %











12.8 % Restructuring charges











9,353

Currency exchange losses, net











18,251

Product liability expense











6,425

Strategic transaction costs











1,985

Adjusted operating income (loss) 112,492



26,112



(15,952)



122,652

Adjusted operating margin % 25.3 %

11.3 %





18.2 % Depreciation and amortization











18,792

Adjusted EBITDA 124,742



32,459



(15,757)



141,444

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

14.1 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 424,468



$ 240,757



$ —



$ 665,225

Operating income











91,232

Operating margin %











13.7 % Restructuring charges











7,609

Currency exchange losses, net











2,823

Product liability expense











10,842

Strategic transaction costs











152

Adjusted operating income (loss) 99,924



28,631



(15,897)



112,658

Adjusted operating margin % 23.5 %

11.9 %





16.9 % Depreciation and amortization











19,207

Adjusted EBITDA 112,119



35,441



(15,695)



131,865

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.4 %

14.7 %





19.8 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change — % 5 % (2) % 3 % 11 % 21 % 5 %

(9) %

3 %

Plus: Currency

translation effects 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 4 % 2 %

3 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change 2 % 6 % — % 5 % 13 % 25 % 7 %

(6) %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change — % 1 % — % (1) % 5 % 19 % 3 %

(8) %

Plus: Currency

translation effects 3 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 5 % 3 %

4 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change 3 % 3 % 3 % 2 % 8 % 24 % 6 %

(4) %

4 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 8 % 3 % (2) % 5 % 18 % 24 % 8 %

3 %

Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

1 %

1 %



Constant currency

sales change 9 % 4 % (1) % 6 % 18 % 25 % 9 %

4 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 6 % 2 % (1) % (1) % 10 % 26 % 5 %

2 %

Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % 2 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

2 %

1 %



Constant currency

sales change 6 % 2 % 1 % — % 10 % 27 % 6 %

4 %

6 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (15) % 9 % — % (2) % 2 % 18 % (1) %

(21) %

(5) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 7 % 5 %

4 %

6 %



Constant currency

sales change (10) % 15 % 6 % 4 % 8 % 25 % 4 %

(17) %

1 %













Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (9) % (2) % 5 % — % — % 11 % (1) %

(18) %

(4) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 6 % 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 7 % 6 %

5 %

6 %



Constant currency

sales change (3) % 4 % 12 % 7 % 6 % 18 % 5 %

(13) %

2 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.