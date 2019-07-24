MSA Announces Second Quarter Results

Broad-based growth and continued focus on productivity drives quarterly earnings increase of 20 percent

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the second quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue was $350 million, increasing 3 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 5 percent on a constant currency basis.

  • GAAP operating income increased 16 percent to $54 million or 15.6 percent of sales, compared to $47 million or 13.8 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to $64 million or 18.4 percent of sales, compared to $58 million or 17.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage.

  • GAAP earnings increased 20 percent to $40 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $33 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 15 percent to $48 million or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $41 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

  • MSA deployed $33 million of capital for the acquisition of California-based Sierra Monitor Corporation and funded a $16 million dividend on common stock. The dividend reflects an 11 percent increase per share from the previous quarterly dividend, continuing the company's long history of raising its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years.

Comments from Management

"The growth across substantially all of our core product areas and incremental margins that continue to exceed 40 percent were clear highlights in the quarter.  This performance reflects both the favorable returns being generated by our new product development investments as well as our ongoing focus on improving productivity," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO.  "Revenue increased five percent in the quarter, and our team was able to convert that increase into 15 percent adjusted earnings growth," he added.  Mr. Vartanian noted that MSA's profitability improvements continue to be driven by an ongoing focus on delivering customer-driven innovation and efficiency improvement programs across MSA's global footprint.

MSA's sales vitality index - which measures the percentage of revenue from products introduced within the past five years - is approximately 35 percent.  "Our fastest growing core products in the quarter were gas detection and fall protection.  These are also the areas where we've seen the most meaningful improvements in sales vitality," Mr. Vartanian commented.  In particular, he cited the company's new X5000 and S5000 Gas Monitors and the recently launched V-Series line of fall protection harnesses, all of which were key contributors to the company's second quarter performance.

"With a strong balance sheet and healthy backlog headed into the second half of 2019, we remain well positioned and committed to investing in the products, technology and talent we know are key to long-term value creation for all of the many stakeholders of MSA," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net sales

$

349,675

$

339,331

$

675,713

$

665,225

Cost of products sold

188,591

185,495

364,647

364,050

Gross profit

161,084

153,836

311,066

301,175








Selling, general and administrative

84,009

81,962

162,437

162,213

Research and development

14,256

13,909

27,962

26,456

Restructuring charges

3,522

2,335

9,353

7,609

Currency exchange losses, net (a)

1,290

815

18,251

2,823

Product liability expense

3,529

8,018

6,425

10,842

Operating income

54,478

46,797

86,638

91,232








Interest expense

4,470

5,181

6,830

9,962

Other income, net

(3,342)

(1,701)

(5,921)

(4,041)

Total other expense, net

1,128

3,480

909

5,921








Income before income taxes

53,350

43,317

85,729

85,311

Provision for income taxes

13,238

9,896

22,241

19,401

Net income

40,112

33,421

63,488

65,910

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests

(306)

(242)

(450)

(360)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated

$

39,806

$

33,179

$

63,038

$

65,550








Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated common shareholders:






Basic

$

1.03

$

0.86

$

1.63

$

1.71

Diluted

$

1.01

$

0.85

$

1.61

$

1.69








Basic shares outstanding

38,663

38,327

38,602

38,272

Diluted shares outstanding

39,160

38,903

39,124

38,841


(a) 

Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of
currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

111,511

$

140,095

Trade receivables, net

256,666

245,032

Inventories

187,779

156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,616

3,555

Other current assets

128,062

111,339

    Total current assets

687,634

656,623




Property, net

158,047

157,940

Operating lease assets, net

50,935


Prepaid pension cost

64,987

57,568

Goodwill

433,156

413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

56,724

56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

49,933

56,866

Other noncurrent assets

212,440

209,363

   Total assets

$

1,713,856

$

1,608,012




Liabilities and shareholders' equity


Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,127

$

20,063

Accounts payable

73,264

78,367

Other current liabilities

164,126

183,630

   Total current liabilities

257,517

282,060




Long-term debt, net

378,380

341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits

168,340

166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,710


Deferred tax liabilities

10,986

7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

166,776

171,857

Total shareholders' equity

691,147

639,519

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,713,856

$

1,608,012

MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Net income

$

40,112

$

33,421

$

63,488

$

65,910

Depreciation and amortization

9,466

9,536

18,792

19,207

Change in working capital and other operating

(13,250)

5,072

(44,735)

(19,735)

  Cash flow from operating activities

36,328

48,029

37,545

65,382








Capital expenditures

(8,628)

(5,571)

(13,525)

(8,812)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(33,196)



(33,196)


Change in short-term investments

1,639



(17,302)


Property disposals

69

3,001

81

3,059

  Cash flow used in investing activities

(40,116)

(2,570)

(63,942)

(5,753)








Change in debt

22,973

(32,884)

37,064

(42,285)

Cash dividends paid

(16,282)

(14,591)

(30,934)

(27,981)

Other financing

(1,410)

2,563

(7,391)

738

  Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

5,281

(44,912)

(1,261)

(69,528)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,236

(9,493)

(985)

(8,130)








Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash

$

3,729

$

(8,946)

$

(28,643)

$

(18,029)

MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)


Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

231,389

$

118,286

$



$

349,675

Operating income





54,478

Operating margin %





15.6

%

Restructuring charges





3,522

Currency exchange losses, net





1,290

Product liability expense





3,529

Strategic transaction costs





1,529

Adjusted operating income (loss)

57,689

15,072

(8,413)

64,348

Adjusted operating margin %

24.9

%

12.7

%


18.4

%

Depreciation and amortization





9,466

Adjusted EBITDA

63,842

18,288

(8,316)

73,814

Adjusted EBITDA %

27.6

%

15.5

%


21.1

%








Three Months Ended June 30, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

215,339

$

123,992

$



$

339,331

Operating income





46,797

Operating margin %





13.8

%

Restructuring charges





2,335

Currency exchange losses, net





815

Product liability expense





8,018

Strategic transaction costs





58

Adjusted operating income (loss)

49,838

15,853

(7,668)

58,023

Adjusted operating margin %

23.1

%

12.8

%


17.1

%

Depreciation and amortization





9,536

Adjusted EBITDA

55,894

19,233

(7,568)

67,559

Adjusted EBITDA %

26.0

%

15.5

%


19.9

%























Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019






Sales to external customers

$

445,076

$

230,637

$



$

675,713

Operating income





86,638

Operating margin %





12.8

%

Restructuring charges





9,353

Currency exchange losses, net





18,251

Product liability expense





6,425

Strategic transaction costs





1,985

Adjusted operating income (loss)

112,492

26,112

(15,952)

122,652

Adjusted operating margin %

25.3

%

11.3

%


18.2

%

Depreciation and amortization





18,792

Adjusted EBITDA

124,742

32,459

(15,757)

141,444

Adjusted EBITDA %

28.0

%

14.1

%


20.9

%








Six Months Ended June 30, 2018






Sales to external customers

$

424,468

$

240,757

$



$

665,225

Operating income





91,232

Operating margin %





13.7

%

Restructuring charges





7,609

Currency exchange losses, net





2,823

Product liability expense





10,842

Strategic transaction costs





152

Adjusted operating income (loss)

99,924

28,631

(15,897)

112,658

Adjusted operating margin %

23.5

%

11.9

%


16.9

%

Depreciation and amortization





19,207

Adjusted EBITDA

112,119

35,441

(15,695)

131,865

Adjusted EBITDA %

26.4

%

14.7

%


19.8

%

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.  The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia.  Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.   Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

%

5

%

(2)

%

3

%

11

%

21

%

5

%

(9)

%

3

%

Plus: Currency
translation effects

2

%

1

%

2

%

2

%

2

%

4

%

2

%

3

%

2

%

Constant currency
sales change

2

%

6

%

%

5

%

13

%

25

%

7

%

(6)

%

5

%







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

%

1

%

%

(1)

%

5

%

19

%

3

%

(8)

%

2

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

3

%

2

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

5

%

3

%

4

%

2

%

Constant currency
sales change

3

%

3

%

3

%

2

%

8

%

24

%

6

%

(4)

%

4

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

8

%

3

%

(2)

%

5

%

18

%

24

%

8

%

3

%

7

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%


Constant currency
sales change

9

%

4

%

(1)

%

6

%

18

%

25

%

9

%

4

%

8

%







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

6

%

2

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

10

%

26

%

5

%

2

%

5

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

%

%

2

%

1

%

%

1

%

1

%

2

%

1

%


Constant currency
sales change

6

%

2

%

1

%

%

10

%

27

%

6

%

4

%

6

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)


International Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(15)

%

9

%

%

(2)

%

2

%

18

%

(1)

%

(21)

%

(5)

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

5

%

6

%

6

%

6

%

6

%

7

%

5

%

4

%

6

%


Constant currency
sales change

(10)

%

15

%

6

%

4

%

8

%

25

%

4

%

(17)

%

1

%







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

Industrial Head Protection

Portable Gas Detection

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

Fall Protection

Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

(9)

%

(2)

%

5

%

%

%

11

%

(1)

%

(18)

%

(4)

%





















Plus: Currency
translation effects

6

%

6

%

7

%

7

%

6

%

7

%

6

%

5

%

6

%


Constant currency
sales change

(3)

%

4

%

12

%

7

%

6

%

18

%

5

%

(13)

%

2

%

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated
Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)
Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group




Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International

Fall Protection

25

%

25

%

25

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

13

%

18

%

8

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

6

%

4

%

15

%

Portable Gas Detection

5

%

6

%

4

%

Breathing Apparatus

2

%

9

%

(10)

%

Industrial Head Protection

%

(1)

%

6

%

Core Sales

7

%

9

%

4

%






Non-Core Sales

(6)

%

4

%

(17)

%






Net Sales

5

%

8

%

1

%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Consolidated

Americas

International

Fall Protection

24

%

27

%

18

%

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection

8

%

10

%

6

%

Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel

3

%

2

%

4

%

Portable Gas Detection

2

%

%

7

%

Breathing Apparatus

3

%

6