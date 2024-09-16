MSA Safety Highlights Larger, Industry-Leading Head Protection Portfolio; Enhanced Connected Solutions at National Safety Congress & Expo

MSA Safety's full range of leading head protection solutions will be on display at NSC this year. Anchored by the iconic V-Gard® Hard Hat, NSC attendees can explore the Type I and Type II head protection solution that best suits their application needs, including the new V-Gard H2™ Safety Helmet.

The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet meets ANSI Type II certification, includes an integrated 4-point chinstrap for enhanced protection against lateral impacts, and has extensive accessory compatibility with nearly all V-Gard H1™ and V-Gard accessories. It also features the option to include the Mips® brain protection system for industrial safety helmets that can help to reduce rotational motion and provide an extra layer of protection against certain types of brain trauma injuries.

The V-Gard H2 Safety Helmet joins MSA Safety's pioneering innovations in head protection that include the V-Gard C1™ Hard Hat, that can help to alleviate heat stress for workers in industries where heat stress from sun exposure is a concern, and V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat, which is made from renewable sugarcane-based ethanol.

"Our singular focus is helping to keep workers safe on the job," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA Americas. "As a long-standing leader in industrial head protection, we're innovators working alongside our customers to develop solutions that meet their unique challenges. Our expertise and extensive portfolio offer versatility and extensive customization options to help our customers keep their workers safe."

From head protection to connected technology, also making its debut at NSC this year is MSA Grid Shared Alerts. As the latest enhancement to the MSA Connected Work Platform, Grid Shared Alerts allow instant notification to the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable and MSA Grid, indicating when a team member or someone working nearby has triggered an alarm, therefore helping to enable a swift response to emergency situations. The Connected Work Platform is powered by the ALTAIR io 4 gas detector, and with its direct-to-cloud design, the ALTAIR io 4 detector seamlessly connects with MSA Grid cloud-based software and the ALTAIR io™ Dock to deliver real-time visibility to help enhance worker safety.

Workers can receive notifications of three different Shared Alerts, including gas alarms, motion alarms, and worker emergency alarms. Shared Alerts extend the capabilities of the Connected Work Platform as a fully connected safety solution – one that is designed to provide data analytics to help increase compliance, better manage device fleets and increase visibility into worker safety.

"We best serve our customers through innovative safety technologies that are helping to solve our customers' greatest safety challenges while increasing compliance and efficiency," Sciullo said. "At this year's National Safety Congress, you'll see how MSA Safety is using technology to enhance safety and integrate sustainability into our industry-leading products and solutions, which are helping to protect the world's workers and workplaces."

To further explore the impacts of connected work, conference attendees are invited to join MSA Safety for a special session in the NSC Learning Lab called "The Benefits of Connected Gas Detection: Visibility, Compliance, and Accountability." Taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m., MSA Safety Connected Services and Solutions Manager Anne Osbourn and MSA Safety Connected Work Product Platform Director Chris Borneo will discuss how a connected safety program can help improve worker and jobsite awareness and visibility to reduce risk, increase operational efficiency, and improve accountability to reach long-term safety and environmental goals.

In addition, NSC attendees can experience MSA Safety's broad range of respiratory protection, fall protection and portable gas detection solutions. New this year in the respiratory protection portfolio, attendees can learn more about MSA being the exclusive North American distributor of optrel® Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs).

This year MSA is in Booth 1917. Keep up-to-date with the latest NSC Expo happenings by visiting us.msasafety.com/nsc or following MSA Safety's social media platforms.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

