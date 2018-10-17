MSA Announces Third Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2018.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $331 million , increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 14 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by strong organic growth across the company's core product portfolio.

, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 14 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by strong organic growth across the company's core product portfolio. GAAP operating income was $40 million or 12.1 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 20 percent to $57 million or 17.2 percent of sales, compared to $47 million or 16.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

or 12.1 percent of sales, compared to or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 20 percent to or 17.2 percent of sales, compared to or 16.0 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. GAAP earnings were $34 million or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $32 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased 27 percent to $45 million or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $35 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Comments from Management

"Our third quarter results reflect strong returns on investments we've made in new product development and restructuring programs," said Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "We realized double-digit organic revenue growth and our ongoing focus on productivity helped convert that into 27 percent growth in adjusted earnings," he said.

Mr. Vartanian continued, "It's encouraging to see both the step-change in profitability and improvements in free cash flow." The company's adjusted operating margin increased 120 basis points while free cash flow generation remained strong, with free cash flow conversion in excess of 100 percent of net income in the third quarter. Mr. Vartanian noted that despite investing heavily in research and development projects that will drive future revenue growth, the company's incremental operating margins are approaching 30 percent for the quarter and year to date.

"Our incoming order book and backlog levels point to sustained strength across our core product portfolio, and we continue to see exciting wins in our industrial and fire service market segments. With this momentum, our global teams remain highly focused on executing our strategy and strengthening our market positions in our core products, while continuing to improve productivity and drive free cash flow," Mr. Vartanian said. "I'm confident that formula will continue to position us well as we work to increase value for all MSA stakeholders," he concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 331,096 $ 296,129 $ 996,320 $ 850,669 Cost of products sold 182,794 163,926 546,844 465,780 Gross profit 148,302 132,203 449,476 384,889 Selling, general and administrative 78,013 72,852 240,226 223,741 Research and development 13,296 12,351 39,752 35,282 Restructuring charges 2,615 3,214 10,223 16,920 Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (252) 562 2,571 3,994 Other operating expense 14,627 3,346 25,469 32,956 Operating income 40,003 39,878 131,235 71,996 Interest expense 4,492 3,961 14,454 10,566 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,494 — 1,494 — Other income, net (4,252) (1,720) (8,292) (4,406) Total other expense, net 1,734 2,241 7,656 6,160 Income before income taxes 38,269 37,637 123,579 65,836 Provision for income taxes 4,206 5,411 23,606 6,306 Net income 34,063 32,226 99,973 59,530 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (346) (160) (706) (519) Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 33,717 $ 32,066 99,267 59,011 Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders: Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.84 $ 2.59 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.83 $ 2.55 $ 1.52 Basic shares outstanding 38,417 38,074 38,328 37,970 Diluted shares outstanding 39,036 38,702 38,914 38,692

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,161 $ 134,244 Trade receivables, net 236,245 244,198 Inventories 183,829 153,739 Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,525 17,333 Other current assets 131,577 72,783 Total current assets 673,337 622,297 Property, net 150,569 157,014 Prepaid pension cost 91,914 83,060 Goodwill 416,779 422,185 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 60,726 59,567 Insurance receivable, noncurrent 49,280 123,089 Other noncurrent assets 208,078 217,614 Total assets $ 1,650,683 $ 1,684,826 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,005 $ 26,680 Accounts payable 71,659 87,061 Other current liabilities 216,283 175,538 Total current liabilities 307,947 289,279 Long-term debt, net 370,195 447,832 Pensions and other employee benefits 167,373 170,773 Deferred tax liabilities 8,973 9,341 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 136,489 165,023 Total shareholders' equity 659,706 602,578 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,650,683 $ 1,684,826

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 34,063 $ 32,226 $ 99,973 $ 59,530 Depreciation and amortization 9,378 9,929 28,585 27,665 Change in working capital and other operating 77,374 809 57,639 102,051 Cash flow from operating activities 120,815 42,964 186,197 189,246 Capital expenditures (9,808) (5,603) (18,620) (11,730) Acquisition, net of cash acquired — (213,990) — (213,990) Purchase of short-term investments (57,090) — (57,090) — Property disposals 942 52 4,001 729 Cash flow used in investing activities (65,956) (219,541) (71,709) (224,991) Change in debt (38,390) 200,540 (80,675) 75,900 Cash dividends paid (14,624) (13,376) (42,605) (39,200) Company stock purchases under repurchase program — (11,781) — (11,781) Other financing (1,313) (346) (575) 7,209 Cash flow (used in) provided by financing activities (54,327) 175,037 (123,855) 32,128 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,822) (1,705) (9,952) 1,622 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash (1,290) (3,245) (19,319) (1,995)

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Americas International Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Sales to external customers $ 209,343 $ 121,753 $ — $ 331,096 Operating income 40,003 Operating margin % 12.1 % Restructuring charges 2,615 Currency exchange gains, net (252) Other operating expense 14,627 Strategic transaction costs 56 Adjusted operating income (loss) 51,532 13,329 (7,812) 57,049 Adjusted operating margin % 24.6 % 10.9 % 17.2 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Sales to external customers $ 186,898 $ 109,231 $ — $ 296,129 Operating income 39,878 Operating margin % 13.5 % Restructuring charges 3,214 Currency exchange losses, net 562 Other operating expense 3,346 Strategic transaction costs 386 Adjusted operating income (loss) 45,365 10,229 (8,208) 47,386 Adjusted operating margin % 24.3 % 9.4 % 16.0 % Americas International Corporate Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Sales to external customers $ 633,812 $ 362,508 — $ 996,320 Operating income 131,235 Operating margin % 13.2 % Restructuring charges 10,223 Currency exchange losses, net 2,571 Other operating expense 25,469 Strategic transaction costs 208 Adjusted operating income (loss) 151,456 41,960 (23,710) 169,706 Adjusted operating margin % 23.9 % 11.6 % 17.0 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Sales to external customers $ 528,426 $ 322,243 — $ 850,669 Operating income 71,996 Operating margin % 8.5 % Restructuring charges 16,920 Currency exchange losses, net 3,994 Other operating expense 32,956 Strategic transaction costs 3,365 Adjusted operating income (loss) 125,087 30,146 (26,002) 129,231 Adjusted operating margin % 23.7 % 9.4 % 15.2 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all other parts of the world including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, China, South East Asia and Australia. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, other operating expense and strategic transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 22 % 12 % 7 % 11 % 6 % 13 % 12 % 9 % 12 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 1 % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Constant

currency sales

change 23 % 13 % 11 % 13 % 7 % 15 % 14 % 12 % 14 % Less: Acquisitions — % 29 % — % — % — % — % 1 % — % 1 % Organic constant

currency change 23 % (16) % 11 % 13 % 7 % 15 % 13 % 12 % 13 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 12 % 110 % 10 % 13 % 10 % 10 % 20 % 4 % 17 % Plus: Currency

translation effects (1) % (2) % 1 % (1) % (2) % (1) % (2) % (1) % (1) % Constant

currency sales

change 11 % 108 % 11 % 12 % 8 % 9 % 18 % 3 % 16 % Less: Acquisitions — % 113 % — % — % — % — % 9 % — % 8 % Organic constant

currency change 11 % (5) % 11 % 12 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 3 % 8 % (a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Americas Segment Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 23 % 20 % 5 % 12 % 4 % 20 % 14 % (2) % 12 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % — % 4 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 % Constant

currency sales

change 24 % 20 % 9 % 14 % 5 % 22 % 15 % 1 % 14 % Less: Acquisitions — % 32 % — % — % — % — % 2 % — % 2 % Organic constant

currency change 24 % (12) % 9 % 14 % 5 % 22 % 13 % 1 % 12 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 8 % 177 % 9 % 13 % 9 % 16 % 24 % (5) % 20 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 1 % 3 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % Constant

currency sales

change 9 % 178 % 12 % 14 % 9 % 17 % 25 % (3) % 21 % Less: Acquisitions — % 183 % — % — % — % — % 15 % — % 12 % Organic constant

currency change 9 % (5) % 12 % 14 % 9 % 17 % 10 % (3) % 9 % (a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) Organic constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited) International Segment Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 19 % (18) % 14 % 8 % 7 % 4 % 9 % 23 % 11 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 4 % 1 % 4 % 4 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 3 % Constant

currency sales

change 23 % (17) % 18 % 12 % 9 % 6 % 12 % 27 % 14 % Less: Acquisitions — % 2 % — % — % — % — % 1 % — % — % Organic constant

currency change 23 % (19) % 18 % 12 % 9 % 6 % 11 % 27 % 14 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales Non-Core Sales Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 20 % 3 % 13 % 13 % 11 % 3 % 12 % 14 % 12 % Plus: Currency

translation effects (5) % (6) % (3) % (4) % (5) % (4) % (5) % (4) % (4) % Constant

currency sales

change 15 % (3) % 10 % 9 % 6 % (1) % 7 % 10 % 8 % Less: Acquisitions — % 2 % — % — % — % — % — % — % — % Organic constant

currency change 15 % (5) % 10 % 9 % 6 % (1) % 7 % 10 % 8 % (a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. Organic constant currency revenue growth is defined as constant currency revenue growth excluding acquisitions. Management believes that organic constant currency revenue growth is a useful measure for investors to provide an understanding of MSA's standalone results. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth or organic constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP financial measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Consolidated Americas International Breathing Apparatus 23 % 24 % 23 % Fall Protection 15 % 22 % 6 % Portable Gas Detection 13 % 14 % 12 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) 13 % 20 % (17) % Industrial Head Protection 11 % 9 % 18 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 7 % 5 % 9 % Core Sales 14 % 15 % 12 % Core excluding Acquisitions 13 % 13 % 11 % Non-Core Sales 12 % 1 % 27 % Net Sales 14 % 14 % 14 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 13 % 12 % 14 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Consolidated Americas International Breathing Apparatus 11 % 9 % 15 % Fall Protection 9 % 17 % (1) % Portable Gas Detection 12 % 14 % 9 % Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel(a) 108 % 178 % (3) % Industrial Head Protection 11 % 12 % 10 % Fixed Gas and Flame Detection 8 % 9 % 6 % Core Sales 18 % 25 % 7 % Core excluding Acquisitions 9 % 10 % 7 % Non-Core Sales 3 % (3) % 10 % Net Sales 16 % 21 % 8 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 8 % 9 % 8 % (a) Firefighter helmets and protective apparel includes the impact of the Globe acquisition, completed on July 31, 2017.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 %

Change 2018 2017 %

Change Net income attributable to MSA

Safety Incorporated $ 33,717 $ 32,066 5% $ 99,267 $ 59,011 68% Tax benefit associated with U.S.

Tax Reform (1,956) — (1,956) — Tax benefit associated with

European reorganization — (2,474) — (2,474) Tax benefit associated with ASU

2016-09: Improvements to

employee share-based payment

accounting (430) (98) (2,306) (6,910) Subtotal 31,331 29,494 6% 95,005 49,627 91% Restructuring charges 2,615 3,214 10,223 16,920 Currency exchange (gains) losses,

net (252) 562 2,571 3,994 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,494 — 1,494 — Other operating expense 14,627 3,346 25,469 32,956 Strategic transaction costs 56 386 208 3,365 Asset related (gain) losses and

other, net (733) 30 415 274 Income tax expense on

adjustments (4,024) (1,598) (9,645) (16,367) Adjusted earnings 45,114 $ 35,434 27% $ 125,740 $ 90,769 39% Adjusted earnings per diluted

share $ 1.16 $ 0.92 26% $ 3.23 $ 2.35 37%

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flow from operating activities $ 120,815 $ 42,964 $ 186,197 $ 189,246 Capital expenditures (9,808) (5,603) (18,620) (11,730) Free cash flow $ 111,007 $ 37,361 $ 167,577 $ 177,516 Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 33,717 $ 32,066 $ 99,267 $ 59,011 Free cash flow conversion 329% 117% 169% 301%

Management believes that free cash flow is a meaningful measure for investors. Management reviews cash from operations after deducting capital expenditures because these expenditures are necessary to promote growth of MSA's business and are likely to produce cash from operations in future periods. It is important to note that free cash flow does not reflect the residual cash balance of the company for discretionary spending since other items, including debt and dividend payments, are deducted from free cash flow before arriving at the company's ending cash balance. Management defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to MSA. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of free cash flow is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider cash from operating activities determined on a GAAP basis as well as free cash flow.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2017 revenues of $1.2 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,700 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

