MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9 Percent

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA (NYSE: MSA) today declared a second quarter dividend of 38 cents per share on common stock, payable June 10, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2018. This represents a 9 percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 35 cents.

The Board also declared a dividend of 56-1/4 cents per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2018.