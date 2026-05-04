MSA Safety Announces 56 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today approved the company's 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend from $0.53 per common share to $0.54 per common share. The change reflects a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend and a 2% increase in 2026 dividends per common share compared to 2025. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

"Our 56th consecutive annual dividend increase reflects MSA's ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow as well as our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Julie Beck, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With a strong balance sheet, we remain committed to investing in the business to support the execution of our Accelerate growth strategy, including investing for organic growth, pursuing strategic M&A, and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety