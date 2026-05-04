MSA Safety Announces 56 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

News provided by

MSA Safety

May 04, 2026, 08:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today approved the company's 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend from $0.53 per common share to $0.54 per common share. The change reflects a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend and a 2% increase in 2026 dividends per common share compared to 2025. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

"Our 56th consecutive annual dividend increase reflects MSA's ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow as well as our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Julie Beck, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With a strong balance sheet, we remain committed to investing in the business to support the execution of our Accelerate growth strategy, including investing for organic growth, pursuing strategic M&A, and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

FDIC 2026: MSA Safety Advances Firefighter Protection for a More Complex Fireground

FDIC 2026: MSA Safety Advances Firefighter Protection for a More Complex Fireground

Moments matter on the fireground, and in split seconds firefighters must make decisions while relying on their equipment to perform. MSA Safety...
MSA Safety Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MSA Safety Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics