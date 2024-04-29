MSA Safety Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Upcoming Investor Events

Healthy sales growth and robust margin expansion; Maintaining mid-single digit full year sales growth outlook

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment and solutions provider MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $413 million , a 4% increase year-over-year.

, a 4% increase year-over-year. Generated GAAP operating income of $80 million , or 19.4% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $88 million , or 21.3% of sales.

, or 19.4% of sales, and adjusted operating income of , or 21.3% of sales. Recorded GAAP net income of $58 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of $63 million , or $1.61 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, and adjusted earnings of , or per diluted share. Invested $11 million for capital expenditures, repaid $5 million of debt, and returned $18 million to shareholders through dividends.

"We are off to a solid start in 2024, with our team executing our strategy and delivering strong growth and margin expansion," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our resilient business model driven by the diversity of our products, markets and geographies, our team's commitment to continuous improvement, and their passion for serving our customers continues to generate profitable growth and sustained value for our shareholders."

Mr. Vartanian added, "Over the past several years, we have focused on building a higher-performing, stronger MSA and the opportunity in front of us is exciting. I want to thank our associates for their dedication to advancing our mission and ensuring we meet the needs of our customers around the world."

Financial Highlights and Balance Sheet

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31,



($ millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

% Change(a) Net Sales

$ 413

$ 398

4 % Operating Income (Loss)

80

(60)

n/m* Adjusted Operating Income

88

77

14 % Net Income (Loss)

58

(150)

n/m* Diluted EPS

1.47

(3.83)

n/m* Adjusted Earnings

63

54

18 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

1.61

1.36

18 %



(a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding. * Not meaningful

Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our team's disciplined execution during the first quarter of the year, underpinned by the MSA Business System, resulted in 4% sales growth, robust margin expansion, and consistent cash flow performance. Taking into consideration the solid start to the year in both sales and orders while keeping a close eye on global economic trends, we are maintaining our growth outlook of mid-single digits for the full year. We believe our continued momentum and strong balance sheet position us well in 2024 and beyond."

Conference Call

Upcoming Investor Events

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023







Net sales $ 413,302

$ 398,262 Cost of products sold 217,771

216,864 Gross profit 195,531

181,398







Selling, general and administrative 94,150

91,091 Research and development 15,919

15,232 Restructuring charges 3,017

1,747 Currency exchange losses, net 2,333

4,175 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

129,211 Product liability expense —

3 Operating income (loss) 80,112

(60,061)







Interest expense 10,740

11,476 Other income, net (6,235)

(3,800) Total other expense, net 4,505

7,676







Income (loss) before income taxes 75,607

(67,737) Provision for income taxes 17,468

82,436 Net income (loss) $ 58,139

$ (150,173)







Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders:





Basic $ 1.48

$ (3.83) Diluted $ 1.47

$ (3.83)







Basic shares outstanding 39,360

39,224 Diluted shares outstanding 39,556

39,224

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,329

$ 146,442 Trade receivables, net 279,084

294,678 Inventories 305,556

292,604 Other current assets 59,976

52,546 Total current assets 792,945

786,270







Property, plant and equipment, net 210,955

211,877 Prepaid pension cost 175,891

172,161 Goodwill 625,049

627,534 Intangible assets, net 260,925

266,134 Other noncurrent assets 108,565

106,174 Total assets $ 2,174,330

$ 2,170,150







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 26,462

$ 26,522 Accounts payable 117,125

111,872 Other current liabilities 172,939

194,424 Total current liabilities 316,526

332,818







Long-term debt, net 569,692

575,170 Pensions and other employee benefits 142,016

143,967 Deferred tax liabilities 102,228

102,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 49,114

48,974 Total shareholders' equity 994,754

966,802 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,174,330

$ 2,170,150

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023







Net income (loss) $ 58,139

$ (150,173) Depreciation and amortization 15,559

14,572 Tax-effected loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

199,578 Contribution on divestiture of MSA LLC —

(341,186) Change in working capital and other operating (22,812)

(8,700) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 50,886

(285,909)







Capital expenditures (11,219)

(8,402) Property disposals and other investing —

35 Cash flow used in investing activities (11,219)

(8,367)







Change in debt (5,010)

295,412 Cash dividends paid (18,490)

(18,045) Other financing (5,585)

(4,596) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (29,085)

272,771







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,676)

(2,287)







Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,906

$ (23,792)

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2024













Net sales to external customers $ 295,539

$ 117,763

$ —

$ 413,302 Operating income











80,112 Operating margin %











19.4 % Restructuring charges











3,017 Currency exchange losses, net











2,333 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,314 Transaction costs (a)











233 Adjusted operating income (loss) 86,218

13,486

(11,695)

88,009 Adjusted operating margin % 29.2 %

11.5 %





21.3 % Depreciation and amortization











13,245 Adjusted EBITDA 95,693

17,045

(11,484)

101,254 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 32.4 %

14.5 %





24.5 %















Three Months Ended March 31, 2023













Net sales to external customers $ 280,267

$ 117,995

$ —

$ 398,262 Operating loss











(60,061) Operating margin %











(15.1) % Restructuring charges











1,747 Currency exchange losses, net











4,175 Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC











129,211 Product liability expense











3 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets











2,305 Adjusted operating income (loss) 71,694

15,779

(10,093)

77,380 Adjusted operating margin % 25.6 %

13.4 %





19.4 % Depreciation and amortization











12,267 Adjusted EBITDA 80,494

19,058

(9,905)

89,647 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 28.7 %

16.2 %





22.5 %

















(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange losses, loss on divestiture of MSA LLC, product liability expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and transaction costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)



Consolidated









Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Firefighter

Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 17 % (5) % (2) %

4 %

Plus: Currency translation effects — % — % (1) %

(1) %

Constant currency sales change 17 % (5) % (3) %

3 %

Americas Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Firefighter

Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 20 % (3) % (2) %

5 %

Plus: Currency translation effects — % (1) % (2) %

— %

Constant currency sales change 20 % (4) % (4) %

5 %

International Segment





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Firefighter

Safety(a) Detection(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales

GAAP reported sales change 11 % (9) % — %

— %

Plus: Currency translation effects (2) % (1) % (1) %

(1) %

Constant currency sales change 9 % (10) % (1) %

(1) %



(a) Firefighter Safety includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (b) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,





2024

2023

% Change











Net income (loss) attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 58,139

$ (150,173)

n/m*











Loss on divestiture of MSA LLC —

129,211



Deferred tax asset write-off related to divestiture of MSA LLC —

70,366



Product liability expense —

3



Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,314

2,305



Transaction costs (a) 233

—



Restructuring charges 3,017

1,747



Asset related losses and other 51

739



Currency exchange losses, net 2,333

4,175



Income tax expense on adjustments (2,590)

(4,645)



Adjusted earnings $ 63,497

$ 53,728

18 %











Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.61

$ 1.36

18 %













(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. * Not meaningful











Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income (loss) determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Operating income

$ 371,493 Depreciation and amortization

52,505 Restructuring charges

11,162 Currency exchange losses, net

15,237 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9,255 Transaction costs (a)

1,198 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 460,850





Total end-of-period debt

596,154





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.3





Total end-of-period debt

$ 596,154 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

148,329 Net debt

$ 447,825





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.0



(a) Transaction costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during acquisitions and divestitures. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that that MSA's definition of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

