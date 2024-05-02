MSA Safety Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend, Marking 54 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today approved the company's 54th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend by 8.5% from $0.47 per common share to $0.51 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

"We are pleased to announce today's dividend increase, which continues to place MSA Safety among a select group of publicly traded companies with a long-standing track record of consecutive dividend increases and marks our 76th year of paying dividends to our shareholders," said Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Aligned with our established balanced capital allocation policy and enabled by our consistent robust cash generation, the dividend increase demonstrates our confidence in our strategy to generate sustainable profitable growth and deliver attractive long-term returns to our shareholders."

The Board of Directors also declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share on preferred stock, payable June 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety