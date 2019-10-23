MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

Revenue was $351 million , increasing 6 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on a constant currency basis.





, increasing 6 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 8 percent on a constant currency basis. GAAP operating income increased 49 percent to $60 million or 17.0 percent of sales, compared to $40 million or 12.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to $63 million or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to $57 million or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage.





or 17.0 percent of sales, compared to or 12.1 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income increased 11 percent to or 18.0 percent of sales, compared to or 17.2 percent of sales in the same period a year ago, driven by gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage. GAAP earnings increased 25 percent to $42 million or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $34 million or $0.86 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $45 million or $1.15 per diluted share, relatively consistent with the same period a year ago. The company's higher effective tax rate detracted $0.07 from adjusted earnings in the current period.





or per diluted share, compared to or per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were or per diluted share, relatively consistent with the same period a year ago. The company's higher effective tax rate detracted from adjusted earnings in the current period. Operating cash flow was $51 million . MSA paid down $24 million of debt, funded a $16 million dividend on common stock, and invested $10 million in capital expenditures in the quarter.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered a strong quarter of revenue growth, margin expansion and cash flow," commented Nish Vartanian, MSA President and CEO. "The pace of our top-line growth accelerated in the quarter to 8 percent, largely on continued market-share gains in fall protection and gas detection."

MSA's latest innovations in these product areas include the company's V-Series line of fall protection harnesses and the 5000 series of next generation fixed gas monitors. For the quarter, more than 35 percent of MSA's total sales were from products introduced within the past five years. "This focus on innovation, combined with cost discipline and our continued efforts to enhance productivity, all contributed to our incremental margin profile of more than 30 percent," he said.

Mr. Vartanian noted that the benefits of MSA's broad end market exposure and diversified portfolio were evident in the company's quarterly results. "We were able to realize high-single digit revenue growth despite product certification delays that we - and all manufacturers of firefighting breathing equipment - had to deal with in the U.S. Fire Service market during the third quarter," he commented. In particular, he noted that the certification and launch of the company's next generation G1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) occurred on September 30, 2019, approximately six weeks later than expected. Mr. Vartanian added that the related impact of lower SCBA volumes in the quarter was mostly offset by revenue growth in firefighter helmets and protective apparel.

"Incoming order pace gained momentum in the quarter with a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 100 percent. With this healthy backlog and a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to deliver on our growth expectations for 2019 and make investments that strengthen our positions across key markets," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net sales $ 351,014



$ 331,096



$ 1,026,726



$ 996,320

Cost of products sold 192,313



182,794



556,959



546,844

Gross profit 158,701



148,302



469,767



449,476

















Selling, general and administrative 82,900



78,013



245,337



240,226

Research and development 13,520



13,296



41,482



39,752

Restructuring charges 1,850



2,615



11,203



10,223

Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (a) (913)



(252)



17,338



2,571

Product liability expense 1,730



14,627



8,155



25,469

Operating income 59,614



40,003



146,252



131,235

















Interest expense 4,259



4,492



11,089



14,454

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



1,494



—



1,494

Other income, net (2,929)



(4,252)



(8,850)



(8,292)

Total other expense, net 1,330



1,734

2,239



7,656

















Income before income taxes 58,284



38,269



144,013



123,579

Provision for income taxes 15,673



4,206



37,913



23,606

Net income 42,611



34,063



106,100



99,973

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (372)



(346)



(822)



(706)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 42,239



$ 33,717



$ 105,278



$ 99,267

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.09



$ 0.88



$ 2.72



$ 2.59

Diluted $ 1.08



$ 0.86



$ 2.69



$ 2.55

















Basic shares outstanding 38,649



38,417



38,617



38,328

Diluted shares outstanding 39,144



39,036



39,130



38,914



(a) Year-to-date currency exchange losses includes a $15.4 million non-cash charge related to the recognition of currency translation adjustments associated with the closure of MSA's South Africa affiliates.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,481



$ 140,095

Trade receivables, net 248,406



245,032

Inventories 192,199



156,602

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,646



3,555

Other current assets 133,696



111,339

Total current assets 686,428



656,623









Property, net 158,957



157,940

Operating lease assets, net 50,470



—

Prepaid pension cost 68,387



57,568

Goodwill 428,629



413,640

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 51,980



56,012

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 48,029



56,866

Other noncurrent assets 206,263



209,363

Total assets $ 1,699,143



$ 1,608,012









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,063

Accounts payable 69,773



78,367

Other current liabilities 172,435



183,630

Total current liabilities 262,208



282,060









Long-term debt, net 352,073



341,311

Pensions and other employee benefits 163,342



166,101

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,836



—

Deferred tax liabilities 11,251



7,164

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 161,128



171,857

Total shareholders' equity 708,305



639,519

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,699,143



$ 1,608,012



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $ 42,611



$ 34,063



$ 106,100



$ 99,973

Depreciation and amortization 9,547



9,378



28,339



28,585

Change in working capital and other operating (1,453)



77,374



(46,189)



57,639

Cash flow from operating activities 50,705



120,815



88,250



186,197

















Capital expenditures (9,998)



(9,808)



(23,523)



(18,620)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired —



—



(33,196)



—

Change in short-term investments 113



(57,090)



(17,189)



(57,090)

Property disposals 42



942



123



4,001

Cash flow used in investing activities (9,843)



(65,956)



(73,785)



(71,709)

















Change in debt (24,127)



(38,390)



12,937



(80,675)

Cash dividends paid (16,281)



(14,624)



(47,215)



(42,605)

Other financing 836



(1,313)



(6,555)



(575)

Cash flow used in financing activities (39,572)



(54,327)



(40,833)



(123,855)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,393)



(1,822)



(5,378)



(9,952)

















Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash $ (3,103)



$ (1,290)



$ (31,746)



$ (19,319)



MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 234,624



$ 116,390



$ —



$ 351,014

Operating income











59,614

Operating margin %











17.0 % Restructuring charges











1,850

Currency exchange (gains), net











(913)

Product liability expense











1,730

Strategic transaction costs











952

Adjusted operating income (loss) 58,971



13,776



(9,514)



63,233

Adjusted operating margin % 25.1 %

11.8 %





18.0 % Depreciation and amortization











9,547

Adjusted EBITDA 65,342



16,854



(9,416)



72,780

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.8 %

14.5 %





20.7 %















Three Months Ended September 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 209,343



$ 121,753



$ —



$ 331,096

Operating income











40,003

Operating margin %











12.1 % Restructuring charges











2,615

Currency exchange (gains), net











(252)

Product liability expense











14,627

Strategic transaction costs











56

Adjusted operating income (loss) 51,532



13,329



(7,812)



57,049

Adjusted operating margin % 24.6 %

10.9 %





17.2 % Depreciation and amortization











9,378

Adjusted EBITDA 57,573



16,559



(7,705)



66,427

Adjusted EBITDA % 27.5 %

13.6 %





20.1 %





Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019













Sales to external customers $ 679,699



$ 347,027



$ —



$ 1,026,726

Operating income











146,252

Operating margin %











14.2 % Restructuring charges











11,203

Currency exchange losses, net











17,338

Product liability expense











8,155

Strategic transaction costs











2,937

Adjusted operating income (loss) 171,463



39,888



(25,466)



185,885

Adjusted operating margin % 25.2 %

11.5 %





18.1 % Depreciation and amortization











28,339

Adjusted EBITDA 190,084



49,313



(25,173)



214,224

Adjusted EBITDA % 28.0 %

14.2 %





20.9 %















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018













Sales to external customers $ 633,812



$ 362,508



$ —



$ 996,320

Operating income











131,235

Operating margin %











13.2 % Restructuring charges











10,223

Currency exchange losses, net











2,571

Product liability expense











25,469

Strategic transaction costs











208

Adjusted operating income (loss) 151,456



41,960



(23,710)



169,706

Adjusted operating margin % 23.9 %

11.6 %





17.0 % Depreciation and amortization











28,585

Adjusted EBITDA 169,691



52,001



(23,401)



198,291

Adjusted EBITDA % 26.8 %

14.3 %





19.9 %

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in North America and Latin America geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense and strategic transaction costs and adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (11) % 19 % 2 % 12 % 17 % 24 % 7 %

(3) %

6 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 2 %

2 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change (10) % 21 % 4 % 14 % 18 % 27 % 9 %

(1) %

8 %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (4) % 6 % 1 % 4 % 9 % 21 % 4 %

(6) %

3 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 3 %

3 %

2 %

Constant currency

sales change (2) % 8 % 3 % 6 % 12 % 25 % 7 %

(3) %

5 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (8) % 15 % 1 % 13 % 27 % 40 % 11 %

22 %

12 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects — % 1 % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % — %

1 %

1 %

Constant currency

sales change (8) % 16 % 2 % 14 % 27 % 41 % 11 %

23 %

13 %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 1 % 6 % — % 4 % 16 % 31 % 7 %

9 %

7 %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % 1 % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

1 %

1 %

Constant currency

sales change 1 % 6 % 1 % 5 % 16 % 32 % 8 %

10 %

8 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (17) % 43 % 6 % 10 % 6 % 2 % 1 %

(28) %

(4) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 3 % 6 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 5 % 3 %

3 %

3 %

Constant currency

sales change (14) % 49 % 9 % 13 % 9 % 7 % 4 %

(25) %

(1) %







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Breathing Apparatus Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel Industrial Head Protection Portable Gas Detection Fixed Gas and Flame Detection Fall Protection Core Sales

Non-Core Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change (12) % 8 % 5 % 3 % 2 % 8 % — %

(21) %

(4) %









































Plus: Currency

translation effects 5 % 7 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 5 %

4 %

5 %

Constant currency

sales change (7) % 15 % 11 % 9 % 7 % 14 % 5 %

(17) %

1 %

Management believes that constant currency revenue growth is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation can have a material impact on revenue growth trends. Constant currency revenue growth highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, which is outside of management's control. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of constant currency revenue growth is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider revenue growth determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.