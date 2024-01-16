MSA Safety Celebrates Grand Opening of New Morocco Manufacturing Facility

News provided by

MSA Safety

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Company expands manufacturing capabilities to better meet growing demand for safety products

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of safety solutions that help to protect people and facility infrastructures, marked the grand opening this week of a new Manufacturing Operations Center in Chelalate, Morocco.  Celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting event, the company's newly-constructed and larger facility will be home to the production of a variety of general personal protective equipment (PPE) product lines.  The new facility will also position MSA to better meet the growing demand for MSA safety products in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

MSA Safety has had a presence in Morocco since 2002, when the company acquired CGF Gallet of France, noted Jose Sanchez, MSA Safety Vice President of MissionOPS.  "Expanding our operation in Morocco is part of our strategy to invest in regions where we're seeing growth and a demand for our safety products," Mr. Sanchez said.  "By investing in a larger facility, we're able to optimize our manufacturing footprint to better serve key markets in the EMEA region, support our growth goals for the product lines that are currently manufactured there, and maintain a high level of customer service."

In 2021, the Morocco team won the John T. Ryan Sr. Award for Safety Excellence. An internal award created in honor of one of the company's co-founders, it is presented annually to the associates of an MSA manufacturing facility who show exemplarily dedication to the company's culture of safety and the MSA mission.

"The confidence we have in our associates and the leadership team in Morocco is why we're investing in this location," said Bob Leenen, Senior Vice President and President of MSA International. "This new facility will provide a better work environment for our growing team and enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customers throughout the region."

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technology and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

