MSA Safety Donates 300 Reusable Elastomeric Half-Mask Respirators to New York City-Based COVID Courage

By design, elastomeric half-mask respirators are tight-fitting reusable respirators that cover a wearer's nose and mouth and utilize twin filters to provide respiratory protection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that NIOSH-approved respirators, including MSA's Advantage line of EHMRs, are appropriate for use against SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare settings. This established class of respirator can play a critical role in the nation's response to COVID-19 and, importantly, bolster future readiness for similar microbial viruses and other emergencies.

"All of us at MSA appreciate and are grateful for the efforts of COVID Courage to get PPE into the hands of those who need it now, particularly given the current resurgence of COVID-19," said Steve Blanco, President of MSA's Americas business segment. "When COVID Courage contacted MSA to gauge our ability to support their efforts, we were eager help out. The mission of COVID Courage aligns very well with that of MSA Safety - protecting people at work. We are pleased to be able to support their efforts while also doing what we can to help educate more medical providers on the many benefits of deploying reusable air-purifying respirators in healthcare settings to help protect frontline workers from COVID-19."

Mr. Blanco noted that elastomeric respirators can play a critical role in easing PPE insecurity because of their ability to be cleaned, disinfected and reused. In addition, studies show that the strategic incorporation of EHMRs into a respiratory protection program can lead to lower usage costs as well as reduced warehousing needs and fewer product expiration concerns.

The connection between MSA and Covid Courage was made by SecondMuse, an impact innovation firm working to connect PPE manufacturers to front line workers. COVID Courage has distributed the MSA respirators to The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC) and has purchased an additional 100 MSA EHMRs for use in the same facility, enabling TBHC to reach their goal of protecting 1,000 frontline healthcare workers with reusable masks. "COVID Courage recognizes that reusable respirators are crucial in medical settings as we continue to manage increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in these facilities. Reusable PPE enables healthcare facilities to be resilient, self-sufficient, and to provide sustainable and reliable protection for their employees," said Dr. Natasha Anushri Anandaraja, Co-Founder of COVID Courage. Dr. Anandaraja continued, "We greatly appreciate the support from MSA Safety and Second Muse, and the opportunity to use this additional supply of PPE to protect those on the front lines of this pandemic here in New York City."

Throughout the pandemic, MSA Safety has continued to produce elastomeric half-mask and full-facepiece air-purifying respirators to assist with the industry's need for PPE. Most recently, the company received NIOSH approval for its Advantage 290 Respirator - the first EHMR designed without an exhalation valve to receive NIOSH certification. For more information about elastomeric mask use in healthcare settings, please visit www.MSASafety.com/healthcare.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

About COVID Courage

COVID Courage was formed by concerned NYC residents and doctors working to find alternate and innovative ways to provide the PPE that NYC desperately needs during the COVID pandemic. Since March 2020, Covid Courage has mobilized volunteers and donors to procure, produce and distribute over 30,000 pieces of PPE to healthcare facilities, schools, mutual aid organizations, and essential workers in communities across New York and New Jersey. 100% of donations received by Covid Courage are used for the purchase and distribution of this equipment. Dr. Natasha Anushri Anandaraja is coordinating this effort as a physician who has firsthand knowledge of the urgent need for equipment in our healthcare facilities. For more information or to donate, visit the COVID Courage website at www.covidcourage.is.

About SecondMuse

SecondMuse is an impact and innovation company that builds resilient economies by supporting entrepreneurs and the ecosystems around them. We do this by designing, developing, and implementing a mix of innovation programming and investing capital. From Singapore to San Francisco, SecondMuse programs define inspiring visions, build lasting businesses and unite people across the globe. Over the last decade, they've designed and implemented programs on 7 continents with 600+ organizations such as NASA, The World Bank, and Nike. To find out more about how SecondMuse is positively shaping the world, visit www.secondmuse.com.

