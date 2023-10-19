MSA Safety Highlights Enhanced Connected Safety Solutions at National Safety Congress & Expo

This year, MSA Safety will feature the latest enhancements to its Connected Work Platform. The platform is a fully-connected safety solution designed to provide data analytics that help to increase compliance, better manage device fleets and increase visibility into worker safety. This allows for automating previously manual tasks and eliminating paperwork to allow for more proactive safety management.

The Connected Work Platform is powered by the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable. Built from the ground up, the innovative direct-to-cloud design allows the ALTAIR io 4 to seamlessly connect with MSA Grid cloud-based software and the ALTAIR io Dock to deliver real-time visibility to help enhance worker safety. The device works in concert with the company's MSA+ subscription service, and together, the ALTAIR io 4 device and MSA+ create a versatile and powerful hardware/software combination that can simplify safety program management to help drive safety and productivity across workers, worksites and workflows.

"Our focus is on helping to keep workers safe. We don't just make products, we invent, we innovate, and we create next generation safety technologies," said Stephanie Sciullo, President of MSA Americas. "At this year's National Safety Congress, you'll see how we're using technology to enhance our industry-leading products that connect and detect for safety and for sustainability, while helping to make work safer, easier and more productive."

To dive deeper into the world of connected safety, NSC attendees are invited to join MSA Safety for special session in the NSC Learning Lab called "The Power of a Connected Safety Program: Visibility, Compliance, and Accountability." Taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m., MSA Safety Connected Services and Solutions Manager Anne Osbourn and MSA Safety Connected Work Product Platform Director Chris Borneo will discuss how safety managers can use data-driven insights to help create adaptable and proactive safety programs while driving visibility, productivity and efficiency.

In addition to connected solutions, NSC attendees can learn more about a broad range of product safety solutions that include respiratory protection, fall protection and head protection. New this year, MSA will debut the MSA G1 Cadet Supplied-Air Respirator. The G1 Cadet is a pressure-demand, supplied-air respirator that uses the industry-leading G1 facepiece and is suitable for a variety of industrial uses to support a complete respiratory safety program.

Attendees can talk to MSA product experts to learn more about the V-SERIES® body harnesses and V-SHOCK® and V-TEC™ Personal Fall Limiters (PFL) and Self-Retracting Lifelines (SRL). This includes the V-SHOCK® EDGE SRL, which is a nominee for "Best in Show" in the 2023 NSC New Product Showcase. The MSA V-Gard® helmets will be featured, including the V-Gard C1™ Hard Hat, that helps to alleviate heat stress for workers in industries where heat stress from sun exposure is a concern, and V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat, which is made from renewable sugarcane-based ethanol.

This year MSA is in Booth 2936. Keep up-to-date with the latest NSC Safety Congress happenings by visiting us.msasafety.com/nsc or following MSA's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

