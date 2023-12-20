MSA Safety Named One of America's Best-Managed Companies of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development of safety solutions that help protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced it has been named one of the Best-Managed Companies of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The Top 250 list, which was established in 2017, is compiled by the Drucker Institute and is published annually by The Wall Street Journal. The Drucker Institute evaluates companies based on five key categories of corporate performance: customer satisfaction; employee engagement and development; innovation; social responsibility; and financial strength. In addition to making the list of 250 companies, MSA was noted for its strong performance in customer satisfaction, ranking among the top 10 in that category.   

"This recognition by The Wall Street Journal reflects the passion our 5,000 associates around the world share in fulfilling MSA's mission to help protect people at work," said Lee McChesney, MSA Safety Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "I believe it also recognizes the dedication and talents of our people leaders and management team. I joined MSA Safety a little over a year ago, and I have seen that passion on display since day one. Without question, it's an important driver of our success and what keeps us inspired to do even better as we prepare to enter our 110th year of business."

Nearly 800 publicly traded corporations were evaluated for the Top 250 list, with the rankings developed based on the evaluation of 34 metrics from 15 third-party sources.

The 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2023 recognition is the most recent honor for MSA Safety. Earlier this year, the company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greenest Companies 2024; named one of America's Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today; honored by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023; and, for the 10th time, has been named as one of the Pittsburgh region's Top Workplaces by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSASafety.com.

