MSA Safety Showcases the Power of Data in HVAC-R Technology

"With this year's expo focusing on the rapid pace of change in the industry, this is an optimal time for us to highlight MSA's market-leading detection and connected technologies," said Gustavo Lopez, MSA Safety Vice President of Product Strategy and Pricing.

"As we look broadly at the HVAC-R industry, customers want technologies that go beyond detecting refrigerant leaks," Lopez said. "They want connected solutions that detect leaks, but also help reduce emissions and strengthen safety compliance. They want consistent and reliable data they can use to help them achieve their overall safety goals."

Expo attendees will see the depth and strength of the MSA Safety detection portfolio and learn how the company's solutions are helping safety managers take their safety programs from reactive to proactive. One particular featured solution is the Parasense Connected Platform, which is a cloud-based system designed for low-level leak detection, refrigerant tracking, and managing compliance.

"It's clear the future of detection technologies for HVAC-R applications lies in connected solutions and the ability to provide data that's actionable and can have a positive impact on process safety," Lopez said. "With remote connectivity, our solutions can provide data-driven insights while also activating alerts if a leak is detected. Ultimately, our goal is to help companies reduce refrigerant emissions and reportable emissions events."

Other systems MSA plans to showcase include:

MSA Chillgard ® 5000 Monitor and Bacharach ® Multi-Zone Gas Monitor : Both provide 24/7 remote leak monitoring, data analytics, and are aspirated detection systems, meaning air is pulled from strategically placed sample points and into the unit where sensors measure the concentration of refrigerant in the air and trigger alerts if a leak is detected. The Chillgard 5000 offers solutions for the HVAC market, while the Multi-Zone unit offers solutions for refrigeration applications;

and : Both provide 24/7 remote leak monitoring, data analytics, and are aspirated detection systems, meaning air is pulled from strategically placed sample points and into the unit where sensors measure the concentration of refrigerant in the air and trigger alerts if a leak is detected. The Chillgard 5000 offers solutions for the HVAC market, while the Multi-Zone unit offers solutions for refrigeration applications; MSA FieldServer™ Gateways: These gateways enable users to connect with their detection devices and deliver real-time insights to help improve products, processes and production;

These gateways enable users to connect with their detection devices and deliver real-time insights to help improve products, processes and production; MSA Grid: This cloud-based software, featuring the FieldVEU App, provides users instant access to data and sends notifications on device functionality.

These products, expert personnel and more will be featured at MSA Safety's Booth S6536. Keep up to date with the latest AHR Expo happenings by visiting msasafety.com/ahr-expo or following MSA's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com

SOURCE MSA Safety

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.