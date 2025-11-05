MSA Safety to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MSA Safety

Nov 05, 2025, 16:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference

Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

Date

November 12, 2025

Format

Presentation Time               

Presentation and Fireside Chat

7:55 a.m. CT

MSA Participants

Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer

Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations



Conference

NYSE Investor Access: Virtual Industrials Day

Date

November 19, 2025

Format

1x1 Investor Meetings

MSA Participants

Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations



Conference

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2025

Date

December 2, 2025

Format

1x1 Investor Meetings

MSA Participants

Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations

Sessions that offer a listen-only audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days on the "Events & Presentations" section of the MSA Safety Investor Relations website at http://investors.MSASafety.com.

About MSA Safety 

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSAsafety.com .

