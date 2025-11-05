MSA Safety to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Conference Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference Date November 12, 2025 Format Presentation Time Presentation and Fireside Chat 7:55 a.m. CT MSA Participants Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations



Conference NYSE Investor Access: Virtual Industrials Day Date November 19, 2025 Format 1x1 Investor Meetings MSA Participants Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations



Conference UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2025 Date December 2, 2025 Format 1x1 Investor Meetings MSA Participants Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Larry De Maria, Executive Director, Investor Relations

Sessions that offer a listen-only audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days on the "Events & Presentations" section of the MSA Safety Investor Relations website at http://investors.MSASafety.com.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2024 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSAsafety.com .

SOURCE MSA Safety