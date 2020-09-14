MSA Supports OSHA's 2020 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free Virtual Safety Seminars

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the COVID-era where digital tools and virtual platforms have become more important than ever, global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today announced that they will host free, online safety seminars from September 14 through September 18. The sessions are being conducted by MSA to support National Safety Stand-Down week, an annual week-long event organized by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to help ensure construction workers have the training they need to help prevent workplace accidents.

While this year's Safety Stand-Down – now in its seventh year – will look different due to limits on the number of people permitted to gather together, the global pandemic has not diminished the importance of providing workers with access to critical safety training programs.

According to OSHA, falls remain among the leading causes of fatal workplace injuries among construction workers. And that's one of the primary topics the MSA team of safety experts will be covering in their virtual seminars. "OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down is a simple and focused way to remind workers and their employers of the risks of working at heights – and the steps they can take to mitigate those risks in order to return safely home each and every day," said Eleni Lucido, Vice President and General Manager of MSA's business in the U.S. and Canada.

"As a safety company dedicated to seeing to it 'that men and women may work in safety,' MSA is committed to helping prevent these falls and other accidents through proper training and the design of innovative products that will continue to raise the bar in fall protection safety."

Other MSA seminar topics include ANSI/OSHA standards compliance, components of a fall-arrest system, equipment inspection procedures and working in confined spaces. In the past three years, MSA has trained more than 40,000 workers on how to best check, inspect and use their life-saving fall protection equipment.

To register for one of the free virtual training sessions offered as part of the National Safety Stand-Down, visit https://us.msasafety.com/safetystanddown.

About MSA

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2019 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.msasafety.com.

