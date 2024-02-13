MSB strengthens Sweden's national critical network with 5G from Ericsson

Ericsson 5G technology crucial part of Sweden's next-generation mission-critical network infrastructure, Rakel G2

next-generation mission-critical network infrastructure, Rakel G2 New 5G core network will ensure fast and secure sharing of voice, data, images, and video

Implementation starts 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) has procured a 5G core network from Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to develop Rakel G2, Sweden's critical communications network for public safety and emergency services including national defense purposes.

Police, fire brigades, emergency medical services and military organizations will be able to collaborate more effectively with enhanced situational awareness, provided by secure and fast means of sharing voice, data, images, and video.

Having a secure, accessible, and resilient communications network is crucial for first responders and their organizations helping to prevent and prepare for crises and emergencies - and to operate available resources when they occur. The ability to securely communicate with guaranteed high quality in such emergency situations - particularly when multiple stakeholder agencies are involved - could be a crucial factor in saving lives.

Ronny Harpe, Director, Rakel, and Command Operating Systems, MSB, says: "A prerequisite for cooperation within our national defense is access to a robust, modern, dedicated communications system. An investment in such a system not only strengthens Sweden's ability to collaborate and lead mission critical operations on an everyday basis, but also during potential large-scale crisis."

MSB's new dual-mode 5G Core network from Ericsson will be a crucial part of Sweden's next-generation Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) mission-critical mobile network, designated Rakel G2.

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: "By providing Ericsson's latest 5G core technology, we are supporting MSB's mission to strengthen Sweden's national critical network. 5G is the most versatile and capable technology available to meet such demanding requirements for secure and effective communications through voice, data, images, and video."

Ericsson's 5G core network will initially complement MSB's existing national radio communications system Rakel, based on the Tetra standard. Rakel is used by more than 650 organizations spanning a range of authorities, including police, customs, military defense, coast guard, rescue services and medical healthcare.

The implementation of the new core network starts in 2024.

For more information about Ericsson's offering to government customers, please visit Ericsson Mission Critical Communications.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected] (+46 10 719 69 92)

[email protected] (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3927017/2597969.pdf MSB strengthens Swedenâ€™s national critical network with 5G from Ericsson

SOURCE Ericsson