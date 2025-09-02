MSBAI Secures $1.2M DoD Contract to Advance Hybrid-Intelligence OrbitGuard, Empowering Real-Time Space Domain Awareness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI (Microsurgeonbot Inc.) today announced it has secured a Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to mature OrbitGuard, its hybrid-intelligence copilot for space domain awareness. The opportunity originated from the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), was competitively selected by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), and has been executed by the Air Force Digital Transformation Office (DTO). Valued at $1.2 million over 18 months, the award will propel OrbitGuard toward operational deployment, addressing the exponential surge in orbital traffic projected to exceed 17,000 active satellites by 2026.

MSBAI demonstrating OrbitGuard service to United States Space Force in Colorado Springs

OrbitGuard transforms the space data deluge into decision dominance. Integrated with DoD enterprise data services like the Unified Data Library and running on MSBAI's GURU platform, it detects anomalous satellite behaviors in near-real time and identifies maneuvers with exceptional precision. Rather than relying on a single generative AI, OrbitGuard employs a hierarchical neuro-symbolic architecture that fuses multi-source orbital data—including infrared, CelesTrak, and electro-optical feeds—with symbolic checks, JEPA-based learned world models, and reinforcement-learning planning agents. This enables operators to move from alert → investigation → visualization in seconds, while delivering reliability by design, not by prompt. Peer-reviewed evaluations demonstrate 94-98% accuracy in anomaly detection and classification across ~15,000 on-orbit objects, ensuring robust performance in dynamic, mission-critical environments.

"Space operators are overwhelmed by the volume and velocity of orbital activity in a contested domain," said Allan Grosvenor, MSBAI founder & CEO. "OrbitGuard isn't 'just generative AI.' It's a hybrid-intelligence copilot—combining symbolic rules for guaranteed precision, JEPA-based world models for predictive understanding, and multi-agent reinforcement learning for adaptive planning—to compress timelines from detection to decision, empowering Guardians to act with confidence and maintain superiority."

Under this contract, MSBAI will:

Scale the processing pipeline to handle over 20,000 resident space objects with ~two-minute end-to-end latency and ≥99.9% uptime.

Advance AI models using Graph-JEPA and Patch Time-Series Transformers, introducing multi-agent reinforcement learning for threat assessment and predictive analytics, targeting ≥95% operational accuracy.

Strengthen explainability and safety through blackboard-style logging, symbolic constraint checks, and audit-ready artifacts to facilitate Authority to Operate (ATO) certification.

Ensure seamless integration across DoD systems via secure APIs, standardized data formats, and cross-domain workflows (Air Force, Army, Navy).

Deliver an ATO-ready prototype incorporating NIST SP 800-53 controls and comprehensive security documentation, with support from academic partner Dr. Faisal Kaleem at Metro State University.

The effort builds on MSBAI's lab-validated results (≈94-96% maneuver-detection accuracy) and recent demonstrations, including a live showcase at the U.S. Space Systems Command's Apollo Project Demo Day at the SDA TAP Lab in Colorado Springs on August 13, 2025, where OrbitGuard demonstrated autonomous integration with KeepTrack for orbital tracking, analysis, and visualization. Under the hood, GURU's hierarchical agent society blends symbolic constraints, learned world models, and reinforcement-learning planners—ensuring every alert includes an audit trail and rule checks before reaching the operator. A program kickoff is scheduled for September 2, 2025, with DoD stakeholders, positioning OrbitGuard for dual-use in commercial space traffic management.

About MSBAI

MSBAI develops GURU, a hybrid-intelligence platform that accelerates high-stakes engineering and operations for defense and industry. From hypersonic CFD simulations to autonomous space operations, GURU merges symbolic automation with modern AI to create reliable, explainable workflows that scale across complex domains. Founded in 2017 and an Air Force Techstars '20 graduate, MSBAI is headquartered in Los Angeles.

For examples of what MSBAI can do for you, visit https://youtube.com/msbai

Media Contact:

[email protected]

MSBAI (Microsurgeonbot Inc.), Los Angeles, CA

About Metro State University

Founded in 1971, Metro State University, a member of Minnesota State, is the Twin Cities public, urban, comprehensive state university providing lifelong learning and competitive academic and professional degree programs at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels. Metro State is the only university in Minnesota with dual designation from NSA as the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and Cyber Operations (NCAE-CD, NCAE-CO). The University is also recognized by the ODNI as the Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence (IC CAE). The University currently offers more than 60 undergraduate programs and more than 20 graduate degrees. Metro State ranks 31st in the nation and first in Minnesota on CollegeNet's Social Mobility Index, which measures the success colleges and universities have in elevating students from low-income strata into the middle class within five years of graduation. To learn more, visit www.metrostate.edu.

