NASA Selects MSBAI to Turn Air Rules into Design Tools

MSBAI chosen as GURU Gen-2 Service for Advanced Air Mobility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The next wave of flight will be won at the intersection of innovation and regulation. Today, MSBAI announced NASA has awarded them a Phase I STTR contract under the Model-Based Enterprise (T11.05) topic to prototype MBE-GURU—and to deliver it as a managed service on MSBAI's GURU Generation 2 platform. Contract 80NSSC25C0259 recognizes MSBAI's beyond-state-of-the-art approach to compressing the distance between new aircraft ideas and the rules that keep the public safe.

Why this matters

Concept of multiple eVTOL vehicles at a modern urban vertiport (left) and Futuristic eVTOL air taxi soaring over a bustling urban skyline at sunset (right) smartcitiesdive.com

The "rules of the sky" were written around yesterday's airplanes. New vehicles—air taxis, cargo drones, regional electrics—don't fit neatly. That mismatch slows approvals and holds back benefits people care about: less traffic, faster medical logistics, cleaner regional travel, and the economic growth that follows. MBE-GURU on GURU Gen-2 reads those rules like a native language and compares them to a design in real time—pinpointing gaps, showing what to fix, and updating instantly when either the design or the rules change. Compliance stops being a late-stage roadblock and becomes a day-one design companion.

What NASA asked for—and what MSBAI is delivering

NASA called for an integrated, model-based environment that identifies and prioritizes regulatory and standards gaps for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), and that keeps pace as concepts evolve. MBE-GURU, delivered as a GURU Gen-2 service, does exactly that: a model-based systems backbone, a regulatory knowledge graph, and multi-agent, global-workspace reasoning (planning, grounding, control) that turn thousands of pages of regulations into living, testable logic.

"This NASA endorsement is our launch sequence, affirming MSBAI's hybrid-intelligence AI as the key to unlocking AAM's trillion-dollar potential. Platform leverage — built on GURU Gen-2, the same multi-agent platform powering MSBAI's OrbitGuard service, with a learning-factory toolchain to add new skills and domains rapidly—this adds on top of everything we've already been building, training, and registering for digital engineering in areas from CAD, CFD, FEA, to orbital mechanics, to hypersonic exoatmospheric trajectories," said Allan Grosvenor, CEO of MSBAI and Principal Investigator. "By offering MBE-GURU as a GURU Gen-2 service, engineers and approval authorities share a traceable, always-current view of evidence—making faster decisions with higher confidence."

How the service works

Continuous gap intelligence — automatic detection and prioritization of regulatory gaps as designs or standards evolve.

Authoritative digital thread — traceable requirements-to-verification evidence aligned with aerospace quality practices.

Interoperability — planned compatibility with NASA's Revolutionary Aviation Mobility toolsets and common industry workflows.

Why now

AAM is shifting from demos to deployment. U.S. market analyses project ~$115B annually by 2035, with global projections of ~$1T by 2040 and multi-trillion expansion by 2050. Infrastructure planning is advancing, yet certification remains the critical path. Delivered as a service, MBE-GURU on GURU Gen-2 gives OEMs, operators, standards bodies, and agencies a common, defensible way to make decisions at the speed innovation demands—reducing risk while preserving momentum. The service model also aligns with MSBAI's portfolio, alongside OrbitGuard, which is likewise delivered via GURU Gen-2.

MSBAI is partnering with Dr. Faisal Kaleem at Metropolitan State University, Minnesota's leading cybersecurity educator and sole dual NSA-designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, to embed cybersecurity-aware methods so the framework is ready for real program environments from day one. Phase I will deliver a working prototype service, demonstrate use-case coverage across multiple vehicle concepts, and provide an integration path to existing programmatic tools.

What it means for stakeholders

OEMs & integrators: earlier clarity, fewer restarts, faster reviews.

Regulators & standards bodies: transparent, auditable mappings from regulatory intent to implementation evidence.

Operators & states: a scalable way to prove readiness as operations expand.

About MSBAI

MSBAI builds hybrid-intelligence truth seeking Artificial Intelligence for reliable autonomous digital engineering, enabling faster, evidence-driven decisions across aerospace and energy. From certification-grade analysis to model-based design exploration, MSBAI's GURU Gen-2 platform powers managed services that help ambitious teams move quickly—and safely—on the things that matter, from design to operations.

About Metropolitan State University

Metropolitan State University (Saint Paul, Minnesota) is a public, urban university recognized for applied research and workforce development in computing, engineering, and cybersecurity. Under the leadership of Dr. Faisal Kaleem, Metro State contributes cybersecurity expertise and methods to the MBE-GURU program to ensure secure, real-world deployment.

