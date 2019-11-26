MSC Cruises Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal Offers More than $700 in Savings on 7-night Caribbean Cruises

When booking the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, this year travelers will have even more choice in the Caribbean as MSC Cruises introduces a new cruise ship to the region, MSC Meraviglia . After sailing three cruises from Manhattan, MSC Meraviglia is currently sailing from Miami to the Caribbean for the winter season. Alongside MSC Meraviglia , MSC Seaside is continuing to sail year-round 7-night cruises from Miami to the Caribbean; MSC Divina is offering 3, 7 and 11-night cruises, satisfying multiple Caribbean cruise needs; and MSC Armonia , is sailing a final year of Caribbean cruises from Miami before repositioning to offer Caribbean cruises from Tampa in November 2020.

A highlight of the Caribbean itineraries is a stop at MSC Cruises brand new private island destination in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, debuting this winter. The island's natural beauty is at the center of the experience, with sweeping vistas of crystal blue waters and eight white sandy beaches spanning over two miles. Activities include snorkeling, stand up paddle boarding, and kayaking; luxurious spa treatments; shopping areas with authentic Bahamian arts and crafts by local artisans; and one of a kind night events such as traditional Junkanoo parades, lighthouse light shows, and beachside stargazing.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal

From November 26 – December 4, 2019, guests booking on select Caribbean cruises with sail dates ranging from December 6, 2019 to April 2, 2021 aboard MSC Seaside, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia, will receive:

Included gratuities for the first and second guest in the stateroom.

for the first and second guest in the stateroom. An Easy Drinks Package , for the first and second guest in the stateroom, offering a selection of drinks including select draft beer, spirits and cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails, soft drinks, and fruit juices by the glass, bottled mineral water, and classic hot drinks including coffee and tea.

, for the first and second guest in the stateroom, offering a selection of drinks including select draft beer, spirits and cocktails, non-alcoholic cocktails, soft drinks, and fruit juices by the glass, bottled mineral water, and classic hot drinks including coffee and tea. A standard Wi-Fi package for the stateroom, up to 6 GB for use on two devices.

SAMPLE ITINERARIES

Sample cruises, per ship, qualifying for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion include, but are not limited to:

MSC Meraviglia sailings:

March 1, 2020 v: 7-night sailing from Miami visiting Costa Maya, Mexico ; Belize City, Belize ; Isla de Roatan, Honduras ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $789 per person for a balcony stateroom.

v: 7-night sailing from visiting Costa Maya, ; City, ; Isla de Roatan, ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. April 5, 2020 : 7-night sailing from Miami visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica ; George Town, Cayman Islands ; Cozumel, Mexico ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $829 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Seaside sailings:

September 12, 2020 : 7-night sailing from Miami visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica ; George Town, Cayman Islands ; Cozumel, Mexico ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $749 per person for a balcony stateroom.

: 7-night sailing from visiting ; ; ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. December 12, 2020 : 7-night sailing from Miami visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands ; Puerto Plata , Dominican Republic ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $779 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Divina sailings:

March 10, 2020 : 3-night sailing from Miami visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau Bahamas . Prices start at $249 per person for a balcony stateroom.

: 3-night sailing from visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and . Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. February 19, 2021 : 11-night sailing from Miami visiting Ocho Rios, Jamaica ; Cartagena , Colombia ; Colon, Panama ; Puerto Limon , Costa Rica ; Costa Maya, Mexico ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $1,289 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Armonia sailings:

January 13, 2020 : 7-night sailing from Miami visiting Falmouth, Jamaica ; George Town, Cayman Islands ; Costa Maya, Mexico ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at $729 per person for a balcony stateroom.

: 7-night sailing from visiting Falmouth, ; ; Costa Maya, ; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. November 29, 2020 : 5-night sailing from Tampa visiting Cozumel, Mexico and Costa Maya, Mexico . Prices start at $759 per person for a balcony stateroom.

MSC Cruises is the world's fastest growing cruise line, sailing to more than 200 destinations around the world, offering an enriching and immersive cruise experience inspired by its European heritage. The Company brings together more than 180 nationalities from all over the world to explore new places, discover new cultures and connect with new people. On board, guests can expect to find enriching excursions and activities; refined, international dining, award-winning entertainment; immersive kids and family programs; authentic Balinese spas; and a variety of stylish and comfortable accommodations, all brought together by the very latest guest-friendly technology. MSC Cruises is in the midst of a $12.7 billion (€11.6 billion) investment plan to expand its fleet of beautiful, modern cruise ships from 16 to 25 over the next 8 years.

For more details on applicable itineraries and rates and to book the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal please visit www.msccruises.com/blackfriday or contact your preferred travel advisor.

*Value assumes two guests per stateroom, based on a 7-night cruise. Value varies depending on length of cruise

