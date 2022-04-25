MSC CRUISES OFFERS AN INCREDIBLE CHOICE OF SHIPS AND DESTINATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 - AVAILABLE TO BOOK NOW

Once guests have selected their dream itinerary, they can look forward to stepping aboard one of MSC Cruises' beautifully designed ships where around-the-clock entertainment and activities, grand scale original theatre productions, live music, authentic international dining, award-winning family offerings, luxurious spa and wellness facilities, boutique shopping and much more are waiting to be explored and enjoyed.

"We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea." - Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA

MSC Seascape—the cruise line's upcoming U.S. flagship—will offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami, Florida (USA) with itineraries including a call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' stunning private island in The Bahamas, as well as calls to spectacular destinations in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

MSC Meraviglia will inaugurate year-round service on a variety of itineraries from New York City, covering the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada. MSC Seaside will bring take Caribbean cruising to the next level with cruises from Port Canaveral. Plus, MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "We remain committed to growing in North America and the Caribbean, which is why we'll have more options here next summer than ever before—more ships, more homeports and more amazing destinations. We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea, whether that means experiencing the unrivalled natural beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on our Caribbean itineraries or exploring the North Atlantic with a breath-taking cruise through New England and Canada."

North America and Caribbean highlights:

MSC Meraviglia – Sailing year-round from New York for the first time, starting April 2023 , with a wide variety of itineraries ranging from six to 11 nights:

Sailing year-round from for the first time, starting , with a wide variety of itineraries ranging from six to 11 nights: Caribbean itineraries of either seven or eight nights, featuring calls to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve - MSC Cruises' beautiful private island (The Bahamas ).

Bermuda itineraries lasting six nights and offering three days docked at King's Wharf combined with several relaxing days at sea.

Northern itineraries of either ten or 11 nights, featuring calls to Boston, Massachusetts ; Portland, Maine ; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island ; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia ; and Saint John, New Brunswick . (11-night itineraries include an additional call in Newport, Rhode Island ).

MSC Seascape – Offering two different seven-night itineraries from PortMiami:

Offering two different seven-night itineraries from PortMiami: Eastern Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau (The Bahamas ), San Juan ( Puerto Rico ), and Puerto Plata ( Dominican Republic ).

Western Caribbean : Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas ), Cozumel ( Mexico ), George Town ( Cayman Islands ) and Ocho Rios ( Jamaica ).

MSC Seaside – Homeporting in the Orlando, Florida area with options from Port Canaveral:

Homeporting in the area with options from Port Canaveral: Three and four-night cruises to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas ).

Seven-night sailings to Cozumel and Costa Maya ( Mexico ), Belize , and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas ).

MSC Magnifica – Sailing new short cruises from PortMiami of three or four nights in length on Fridays and Mondays to Key West, Florida ; and Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas ).

MSC World Europa, the line's first LNG powered ship, will spend her first summer season in the Mediterranean offering guests a spectacular experience both on board and ashore. The 7-night itineraries feature the region's most popular destinations - Genoa, Naples and Messina in Italy, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France. With embarkation possible in multiple ports, sailing aboard this ground-breaking ship will be convenient and easy.

Western Mediterranean highlights include:

MSC Seashore from Genoa ( Italy ) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Palermo ( Italy ), Ibiza and Valencia (Spain) and Marseille (France).

from ( ) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Civitavecchia ( ), ( ), Ibiza and and (France). MSC Seaview from Barcelona (Spain) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Cannes (France); Genoa , La Spezia and Civitavecchia ( Italy ); plus Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The perfect itinerary for sunseekers.

from (Spain) on Saturdays will call to destinations including (France); , La Spezia and Civitavecchia ( ); plus (Spain). The perfect itinerary for sunseekers. MSC Opera from Genoa ( Italy ) on Sundays will call to destinations including Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), La Goulette ( Tunisia ), Palermo ( Sicily ) and Naples ( Italy ).

from ( ) on Sundays will call to destinations including (France), (Spain), La Goulette ( ), ( ) and ( ). MSC Orchestra starting in June will begin ten-night cruises from Genoa ( Italy ) to destinations including Marseille (France); Malaga, Cadiz for Seville (Spain); Lisbon ( Portugal ); Alicante/Costa Blanca and Menorca (Spain), and Olbia ( Italy ).

starting in June will begin ten-night cruises from ( ) to destinations including (France); Malaga, Cadiz for (Spain); ( ); Alicante/Costa Blanca and Menorca (Spain), and Olbia ( ). MSC World Europa will offer the most popular destinations in the Western Mediterranean, sailing from Genoa ( Italy ) on Sundays and calling to destinations including Naples and Messina ( Italy ), Valletta ( Malta ), Barcelona (Spain), and Marseille (France).

Eastern Mediterranean highlights include:

MSC Divina from Civitavecchia for Rome ( Italy ) on Fridays will call to destinations including Siracusa, Taranto and awe-aspiring beaches in Puglia ( Italy ) and Santorini and Mykonos ( Greece ).

from Civitavecchia for ( ) on Fridays will call to destinations including Siracusa, Taranto and awe-aspiring beaches in Puglia ( ) and Santorini and Mykonos ( ). MSC Lirica from Venice on Mondays and Bari ( Italy ) on Sundays will call to the Greek Islands of Cefalonia/Argostoli, Santorini and Crete .

from on Mondays and Bari ( ) on Sundays will call to the Greek Islands of Cefalonia/Argostoli, Santorini and . MSC Sinfonia from Venice on Sundays will call to destinations including Brindisi ( Italy ), Greek island of Mykonos and Greek mainland destination of Piraeus for Athens , as well as Split or Zadar ( Croatia ).

from on Sundays will call to destinations including Brindisi ( ), Greek island of Mykonos and Greek mainland destination of Piraeus for , as well as Split or Zadar ( ). MSC Armonia from Venice on Saturdays will call to destinations including Kotor ( Montenegro ), the famous Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini ( Greece ), and Bari ( Italy ).

from on Saturdays will call to destinations including Kotor ( ), the famous Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini ( ), and Bari ( ). MSC Musica from Piraeus/ Athens ( Greece ) on Sundays will call to destinations including Santorini ( Greece ), Kusadasi ( Turkey ), Haifa ( Israel ), the islands of Limassol ( Cyprus ), plus Mykonos ( Greece ).

from Piraeus/ ( ) on Sundays will call to destinations including Santorini ( ), Kusadasi ( ), ( ), the islands of Limassol ( ), plus Mykonos ( ). MSC Splendida from Trieste/ Venice ( Italy ) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Ancona ( Italy ), the picturesque city of Dubrovnik ( Croatia ), Bari ( Italy ), Corfu ( Greece ), and Kotor ( Montenegro ).

Northern Europe highlights include:

MSC Euribia will perform spectacular seven-night itineraries sailing to the Norwegian Fjords with weekly departures from Kiel (Germany) with calls including Copenhagen ( Denmark ); Hellesylt ( Norway ) for the Geirangerfjord; as well as Alesund and Flaam, also in Norway , among others.

will perform spectacular seven-night itineraries sailing to the Norwegian Fjords with weekly departures from with calls including ( ); Hellesylt ( ) for the Geirangerfjord; as well as Alesund and Flaam, also in , among others. MSC Fantasia from Kiel (Germany) will offer two alternative itineraries between seven and 11 nights in length to either the Norwegian Fjords or Baltic capitals.

from will offer two alternative itineraries between seven and 11 nights in length to either the Norwegian Fjords or capitals. MSC Grandiosa from Southampton (UK) will offer itineraries between seven and 15 nights to the Norwegian Fjords, Sweden and Denmark , the Atlantic coast of Europe , plus longer cruises to the Canary Islands (Spain) and the Mediterranean, along with some short three and four-night breaks.

from (UK) will offer itineraries between seven and 15 nights to the Norwegian Fjords, and , the Atlantic coast of , plus longer cruises to the Canary Islands (Spain) and the Mediterranean, along with some short three and four-night breaks. MSC Poesia from Warnemunde/ Berlin (Germany) and Copenhagen ( Denmark ) will offer itineraries between seven and 21 nights in length to Baltic capitals and four Norwegian Fjords. Longer cruises include an epic 21-night cruise with calls to several destinations in Iceland and Greenland .

from Warnemunde/ (Germany) and ( ) will offer itineraries between seven and 21 nights in length to capitals and four Norwegian Fjords. Longer cruises include an epic 21-night cruise with calls to several destinations in and . MSC Preziosa from Hamburg (Germany) will offer itineraries between nine and 15 nights in length to North Cape and Spitsbergen in Norway or Iceland cruises with calls to Reykjavik (overnight), Isafjordur and Akureyri, and the Orkney and Shetland Islands in United Kingdom . The ship will also offer Ireland cruises with calls in Dublin and Belfast , plus Glasgow and Liverpool (UK). Starting from September 2023 , MSC Preziosa will offer seven-night cruises visiting five of Europe's most popular cities – the Northern Pearls. The ship will call Hamburg (Germany) on Sundays, Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels ( Belgium ), Rotterdam / Amsterdam ( Netherlands ), Le Havre for Paris (France) , and Southampton for London (UK) on Fridays. With extended stays in port of up to 12 hours, guests can really make the most of their time ashore.

Long cruises and mini cruises highlights include:

MSC Divina – From Genoa ( Italy ) and Barcelona (Spain) will offer 11-night cruises to Canary Islands, Morocco and Madeira in October and November.

From ( ) and (Spain) will offer 11-night cruises to Canary Islands, and Madeira in October and November. MSC Poesia – From September 25 to November 19, 2023 , will offer 11-nights from Genoa ( Italy ) to Greece and Turkey . Key highlights include Kusadasi/Ephesus, a full day visit in Istanbul ( Turkey ), Piraeus/ Athens ( Greece ), and Palermo /Monreale and Civitavecchia/ Rome ( Italy ).

From , will offer 11-nights from ( ) to and . Key highlights include Kusadasi/Ephesus, a full day visit in ( ), Piraeus/ ( ), and /Monreale and Civitavecchia/ ( ). MSC Sinfonia – October 2023 availability of 11-night cruises from Genoa ( Italy ) to Civitavecchia/ Rome ; Messina /Taormina/Etna Volcano ( Italy ); Limassol ( Cyprus ); Rhodes/Lindos and Heraklion/ Crete ( Greece ); and Haifa ( Israel ).

availability of 11-night cruises from ( ) to Civitavecchia/ ; /Taormina/Etna Volcano ( ); Limassol ( ); Rhodes/Lindos and Heraklion/ ( ); and ( ). Those looking for shorter cruises or weekend breaks of three to five nights in length can choose from a series of cruises with multiple ports of embarkation with MSC Orchestra in May and June, and MSC Euribia and MSC Seaview in Autumn.

To find out more about MSC Cruises' summer 2023 cruises and to book, please click here or contact your travel agent.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruises Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 19 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

