MSC Cruises Reveals New Island Experiences Awaiting Guests At Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve Opening This November

With endless sweeping vistas of crystal blue waters and two miles of white sandy beaches, Ocean Cay is the ideal getaway for guests to discover nature's pure, untouched beauty through a variety of activities designed for all ages. From ocean discovery activities like snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking to relaxing in a cabana on the beach or during a luxurious spa treatment, there is something for everyone. Guests can also enjoy breath-taking sunsets followed by a traditional Bahamian Junkanoo parade, a spectacular lighthouse light show, or beachside stargazing. For those just wishing to unwind and take in the beautiful surroundings, there are eight beaches to choose from, offering different activities and services. The island is easy to get around and easily accessible from the ship by foot, or guests can simply hop on the electric tram that will transport guests around the island.

A few of the newest island experiences awaiting visitors include:

Feel a New Thrill:

Deep Sea Fishing: Catch, Tag and Release – After a short boat ride, guests can reel in an adventure-filled day as they Catch, Tag and Release to learn about the different species of regional fish and how they migrate in one of the most famous fishing areas of the world. Gray Fish , the only tagging research center in The Bahamas , will help guests as they catch and tag their fish to report information on the specific catch. Once the fish caught and tagged, it is then released.

After a short boat ride, guests can reel in an adventure-filled day as they Catch, Tag and Release to learn about the different species of regional fish and how they migrate in one of the most famous fishing areas of the world. Gray Fish, the only tagging research center in The Bahamas, will help guests as they catch and tag their fish to report information on the specific catch. Once the fish caught and tagged, it is then released. Rum Rendezvous (Adults Only) – Enjoy a scenic boat ride to a stunning Bahama bank where guests can enjoy a lively, adults-only atmosphere and pristine shallow waters while sipping on complimentary rum punch, surrounded by live music and dancing.

Ceclo Luxury Electric Pedalo Rentals – Explore or simply slowly drift for hours in the tranquility of the beautiful Bahamian waters on the newest invention on the market, the Ceclo – the luxury yacht of pedal boats, with electric assistance ready for all your adventures and made of recycled champagne cork, wood, and aluminum.

Glow Night-time Stand-Up Paddle Boarding – Discover the marine life after dark and enjoy a calm evening paddle under a starry sky with a specially equipped stand-up paddle board, fitted with LED illumination that allows guests to glide on a beam of light across the calm waters of The Bahamas.

Fun for the Whole Family:

Ocean Cay Family Club – The whole family sets out on a great adventure across the island to help Captain Doremi save the island while learning about the environment and animal species living on the land, and how to preserve the island and oceans around them.

The Bahama Bank Escape (Family Tour) – This tour is fun for the whole family aboard a spacious double decker power catamaran. The captain and crew take families on a charming boat ride to Bahama Banks where visitors can splash around in the shallow tropical waters, enjoy sport activities and relax on the beach with complimentary local rum punch for adults.

Kids Beachside Stargazing Adventure – This fun learning activity for kids allows them to discover everything about the universe, planets, stars, time and space. Led by Captain Doremi, children will help a little star find her way back home to the skies through stories, games and riddles.

The Perfect Setting for a Touch of Romance:

Honeymoon Harbour Stingray Adventure – Interact with a variety of different ray species including the local friendly stingrays on an adventurous boat ride to Honeymoon Harbour where guests can also enjoy the gorgeous beaches and lighthouse on Gun Cay.

Sunset Beach Picnic – A romantic picnic on the beach awaits couples looking for a secluded experience while enjoying the sunset and blue Bahamian sea over a bottle of wine and picnic basket of snacks.

Starting November 2019, four MSC Cruises ships will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on different days - MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia.

For more information about Ocean Cay experiences and to book your trip, please visit: www.mscoceancay.com

