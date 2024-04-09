State-of-the-art attraction will tower 160 feet above the ocean

Debuting on MSC World America, MSC Cruises' upcoming U.S. flagship, due to enter service in April 2025

Video and images of Cliffhanger can be found at bit.ly/MSCCliffhanger

GENEVA, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises unveiled its latest thrill ride today. Cliffhanger, the only over-water swing ride at sea, will debut exclusively aboard MSC World America when the ship enters service in April 2025. The ride structure will tower above the new U.S. flagship's top deck, nestled in the heart of the ship's Family Aventura district and beckoning thrill seekers who want a rush of excitement.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9207351-msc-cruises-unveils-cliffhanger-over-water-swing-thrill-ride/

“Cliffhanger” Coming To Miami’s Newest Megaship: The Only Over-Water Swing Ride At Sea, Exclusively On MSC World America “Cliffhanger” Coming To Miami’s Newest Megaship: The Only Over-Water Swing Ride At Sea, Exclusively On MSC World America

Cliffhanger's four seats start off close to the deck before powered arms lift them into the starting position—up and out over the edge of the ship. From there, riders are propelled back and forth, high above the waterline and dangling 160 feet above the ocean below. The one-of-a-kind, edge-of-your-seat thrill ride will have guests feeling the wind in their hair as their view oscillates between the water below and the sky above.

MSC World America is set to become MSC Cruises' newest U.S. flagship when she is named at PortMiami on April 9, 2025. Guests will experience a new world of cruising as they explore seven distinct districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences waiting to be explored. MSC World America's districts allow guests of all ages to choose their own vacation adventure and get the most out of their time on board.

During the ship's inaugural season, MSC World America will sail from Miami with 7-night itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, all with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises' unique private island paradise in The Bahamas.

MSC World America is carefully designed to help reduce her impact on the environment. The ship runs on LNG, a lower-emissions fuel, and is ready for renewable energy sources. Shore power connectivity, where available, reduces emissions by allowing the ship's engines to be switched off in port. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. A robust onboard recycling program minimizes waste, and even the propellers are designed to reduce noise and avoid disturbing marine life.

MSC World America is available to book by clicking here.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA