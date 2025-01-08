MSC CRUISES TO DEBUT FIRST-EVER BIG GAME COMMERCIAL

New U.S. campaign to highlight brand's signature mix of European style and American comfort

The commercial will profile MSC Cruises' newest flagship, MSC World America, debuting in Miami in April 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises , the world's third-largest cruise line, will bring its signature mix of European style and American comfort to television's biggest night with a 60-second Big Game commercial. The ad will star two yet-to-be-revealed celebrities traveling on the cruise line's upcoming flagship MSC World America .

The commercial will kick off a nationwide marketing campaign highlighting what sets the brand apart from other cruise options:

MSC Cruises' new flagship, MSC World America.

A commitment to the U.S. market that includes basing its newest, most modern ships at a growing list of homeports in the region

A wide variety of onboard amenities targeting American travelers

The award-winning MSC Yacht Club concept, offering a luxury ship-within-a-ship experience featuring enhanced suites; butler service; and private bar, restaurant and pool facilities

The gorgeous Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve —a private island destination in The Bahamas with several miles of white sand beaches, turquoise waters and a range of activity and amenity enhancements coming in early 2025

Big Game viewers will see how the global leader and family-owned cruise line's unique European heritage is offering something different for U.S. vacationers. The commercial will show how MSC World America offers a vacation experience that blends the familiar with the fresh and allows travelers to discover the world through a new lens.

"Our message is clear: a cruise vacation with MSC Cruises goes far beyond traditional expectations," stated Suzanne Salas, EVP, Marketing, eCommerce & Sales, MSC Cruises USA. "We offer the experience of a lifetime, seamlessly blending European style with American comfort. The Big Game provides an unmatched platform to showcase our first campaign and first ship designed specifically for North American guests."

The new brand campaign kicks off an exciting year for MSC Cruises in the U.S. MSC World America will be the brand's largest ship to serve the North American market, ushering in a new world of cruising when she sets sail from PortMiami on April 12, 2025. The ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises , all of which will call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Features include:

Seven districts aimed at providing distinct spaces that will allow every type of traveler to choose their own vacation experience

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea

18 bars and lounges, including all-new venues like All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club

The Harbour, an all-new outdoor venue for families featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas, and complimentary grab-and-go dining

The outdoor World Promenade, featuring shopping, dining and one of the longest dry slides at sea along with fantastic ocean views

The 3-level World Galleria, bustling with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants

The largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean

MSC Cruises will also celebrate the opening of the line's new terminal at PortMiami on April 9, which will be the largest cruise terminal in the world. Later in the year, the line will begin offering cruises from Galveston, Texas for the first time, followed by the addition of sailings to Alaska in the summer of 2026.

MSC Cruises partnered with award-winning independent creative agency Highdive to develop the Big Game commercial.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

