MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ASSETS FROM SCHMITZ MANUFACTURING RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, announced it has completed the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) assets from Schmitz Manufacturing Research & Technology LLC (SMRT) related to its technology solutions for the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Based in Knoxville, Tenn., SMRT is led by Chief Executive Officer Christine Schmitz and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Tony Schmitz, a world-renowned mechanical engineering researcher. As experts in machining dynamics and mechanical vibrations, SMRT consults with industry and government partners and has become globally recognized as a leader in mechanical, aerospace and manufacturing engineering.

"This is an exciting day for MSC. SMRT is bridging the gap between cutting edge research and the manufacturing industry," said Erik Gershwind, MSC President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to further advancing innovation across our best-in-class metalworking products and solutions by combining our technical expertise."

Jamie Goettler, Senior Director, Metalworking Business Development, said, "Technology and innovation are essential to MSC and to our stakeholders. With SMRT's IP assets, we will strive to create and deploy technology for the U.S. machining industry that will drive down our customers' manufacturing costs, create capacity through speed improvements, and generate greater levels of productivity on the shop floor."

