MSC Meraviglia's First Sailings From North America to Explore Eastern Canada and New England

October 8, 2019 : 10-night sailing visiting Canadian ports of call including Sydney, Nova Scotia ; Corner Brook, Newfoundland ; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island ; and Québec City, Quebec for an overnight stay. Prices start at $1,229 per person for a balcony stateroom.

10-night sailing visiting Canadian ports of call including ; ; ; and Québec City, for an overnight stay. Prices start at per person for a balcony stateroom. October 18, 2019 : 10-night sailing visiting New England and Canadian ports of call including Bar Harbor, Maine ; St. John, New Brunswick ; Halifax, Nova Scotia ; Sydney, Nova Scotia ; Portland, Maine ; and Boston, Massachusetts . Prices start at $1,169 per person for a balcony stateroom.

IDYLLIC CANADIAN DESTINATIONS

Guests sailing on board both the October 8th and 18th sailings will visit several highlights of eastern Canada through Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island. Cruisers will take in the natural beauty of these Canadian hotspots right as the leaves turn to their magnificent fall colors. Destinations and shore excursion opportunities include:

Sydney, Nova Scotia: As the gateway to Cape Breton Island, the area is known for the beautiful natural scenery as well as its rich Gaelic culture. Cruisers can explore the area through the eyes of Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, by visiting his former home and museum. Or, guests can sail across the Great Bras d'Or, the world's deepest channel, learn about the area's strong Scottish culture and spot local wildlife.

Corner Brook, Newfoundland: The city is surrounded by some of the most beautiful wilderness in the world, along with spectacular ocean and mountain views. Visitors can walk along the Corner Brook stream through rolling boreal landscapes and follow in the footsteps of 18th century Captain James Cook. For an appetizing experience, savor local flavors of locally caught, fresh fish while learning about the native cultures that shaped Newfoundland.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island: As the capital of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown is a city with a vibrant history, including a magical connection to the literary classic, Anne of Green Gables. Visitors can opt for a drive along the southern shore and admire the rolling landscape, enjoy a mouthwatering lobster lunch, or take in the history on a horse-drawn trolley.

Québec City, Quebec: As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Québec City draws visitors worldwide to its innate charm. In Old Québec, guests will discover a world seemingly taken from a European painting. The streets lined 17th- and 18th-century buildings are riddled with bakers, bistros and boutiques, with breaks of cobbled squares filled with cafe tables. Cruisers can also journey to the countryside for quintessential tea with scenic views and a stop by the majestic Montmorency Falls for a photo. Those looking for adventure can even take an 8-mile bike ride to the falls, passing the Québec Yacht Harbor, crossing the Saint Charles River, and more.

St. John, New Brunswick: There is plenty to explore in one of Canada's oldest incorporated cities, including a unique phenomenon called the Reversing Falls, a set of rapids where the water of the Saint John River flows backwards when the adjacent Bay of Fundy is at high tide. Guests can also stroll through the Old City Market, Canada's oldest farmer's market and the ultimate foodie haven, or learn the art of landscape photography along the shore of the Bay of Fundy.

Halifax, Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia's picturesque capital is a bustling business center with a flourishing public garden and waterfront boardwalk. Visitors can enjoy easy access hot spots like Peggy's Cove, a small rural community located on the eastern shore of St. Margarets Bay, and Cape Breton Island. MSC Cruises guests can immerse themselves in the area's history, Victorian-era landscaping and tales of 18th century pirates. Guests can also visit Old Town Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and see the area's distinctive architecture and craft stores, or join a local pub tour in true maritime tradition.

CHARMING NEW ENGLAND PORTS OF CALL

MSC Meraviglia's itineraries from Manhattan will also stop in several New England hotspots along the east coast of the U.S. Cruisers will enjoy the charm and vibrant city centers of these coastal towns, while dining on New England favorites.

Bar Harbor, Maine: As the gateway to Acadia National Park, one of America's most visited national parks, Bar Harbor is a charming seashore town with a mountainous landscape, lined with sea-facing cliffs and crashing ocean waves. Cruisers can delight in one of the area's delicacies, Maine lobster, for a special tasting, or take in the Victorian-style cottages in the quaint town. With several tours of Acadia National Park, guests have plenty of opportunity to see the local wildlife and incredible natural landscape.

Portland, Maine: With fishing wharves and converted warehouses full of restaurants and shops, the charming waterfront town is one of New England's bucket list destinations. Cruise guests will have plenty to do, including a guided tour of the area with a boat trip and lunch, a dedicated foodie walking tour to experience the area's down-home cooking, a drive through the area's most famous lighthouses, and more. Guests can even board a lobster boat and sail off to Casco Bay to learn about the famous Maine lobster.

Boston, Massachusetts: The buzzing city and capital of Massachusetts is one of the oldest cities in the U.S. Guests can learn about the area's history and role in the founding of the U.S. by land or sea. Cruise guest can embark on a harbor cruise, sailing past key landmarks. Drive through Boston's cityscape, with highlights like Copley Square and the Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party began. Those looking to venture out of the city can opt for a tour of Cape Cod, where the Atlantic Ocean meets a shoreline dotted with cottages, sailboats and quaint fishing villages.

JOURNEY THROUGH THE CARIBBEAN

After MSC Meraviglia's two round-trip sailings from New York, she will take a 13-night journey through the Caribbean to her new homeport in Miami. Embarking from Manhattan on October 28, 2019, the ship will visit Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Fort de France, Martinique; Bridgetown, Barbados; Saint George, Grenada; Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' private island destination opening in November 2019. Prices start at $1,559 per person for a balcony stateroom.

ABOUT MSC MERAVIGLIA

MSC Meraviglia, launched in June 2017, is the first ship in the innovative Meraviglia class of next-generation ships, designed to be able to call in most of the world's international cruise ports. With a name meaning wonder, MSC Meraviglia's design is inspired by the wonders of the world. The ship's Mediterranean-style promenade includes a variety of shops and restaurants — including a partnership with two Michelin-starred Spanish chef Ramón Freixa for HOLA! Tapas — and features the longest LED sky at sea, displaying unique vistas day and night. Activities on board include a winter-themed aqua park; a Himalayan bridge, suspending cruisers high up above the ship; a XD cinema; and several kids clubs. And, in an industry-first, MSC Meraviglia's on board entertainment includes a partnership with world leader in live entertainment Cirque du Soleil, creating two unique Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows VIAGGIO and SONOR exclusively for MSC Meraviglia. In addition, for those looking for some additional relaxation, the MSC Aurea Spa on board features a thermal area with 13 different areas for a holistic sensory experience.

For more information and to book a cruise on board MSC Meraviglia visit www.msccruises.com.

For more information for media visit http://www.mscpressarea.com/en_US

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's largest privately-owned cruise company and the number one cruise line in Europe, South America, South Africa and the Gulf. A game-changer in the world of cruises, the Company has achieved 800% growth in its first ten years, building a global reputation in the industry and one of the youngest cruise fleets at sea. MSC Cruises is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The MSC Cruises fleet currently comprises 16 ultra-modern, highly innovative and elegantly designed ships, offering an unparalleled holiday experience with always delicious and authentic food, award-winning entertainment, plenty of relaxation, comfortable accommodation, as well as impeccable service and expertise.

Under its ambitious industry-unprecedented €13.6 billion (≈15.6 billion USD) investment plan, the fleet is set to expand to 29 cruise ships by 2027. To date, MSC Cruises has designed six new large ship classes, all prototypes that push the boundaries of marine architecture and design, and an ultra-luxury class with ground-breaking options for guest comfort.

MSC Cruises feels a deep responsibility towards the physical and human environments in which it operates. The Company operates with the greatest respect for the world's oceans and is on an ongoing journey to further develop innovative ways of lowering the environmental impact of its cruise passages.

MSC Cruises' vacation experiences are sold across the globe through a distribution network in 70 countries. The Company employs over 23,500 people worldwide, both ashore and on board its ships. MSC Cruises is part of MSC Group which is comprised of leading transport and logistics companies.

More information at http://www.mscpressarea.com/en_US.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA

Related Links

http://www.msccruisesusa.com

