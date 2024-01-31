MSCI ESG Upgrades DMEGC's ESG Rating to BBB

DMEGC Solar

31 Jan, 2024, 05:15 ET

DONGYANG, China, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Morgan Stanley Capital International (commonly known as "MSCI"), an international authoritative rating agency, announced the latest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) rating results for DMEGC. With its continuously optimized ESG policies and practices, DMEGC's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded from BB to BBB, making it one of only two Chinese photovoltaic companies to achieve this rating.

MSCI ESG Upgrades DMEGC's ESG Rating to BBB

The MSCI ESG rating is a globally recognized ESG evaluation system, and its ratings are widely used by international investors in their investment decisions. According to the latest ESG rating report, DMEGC has shown significant improvements across various ESG dimensions, leading the industry in areas such as Opportunities in Clean Tech, Labor Management, and Corporate Governance.

While continuously improving its governance structure, DMEGC is firmly committed to a path of green and low-carbon development, increasing investment in the renewable energy sector and steadily enhancing the quality of development in the photovoltaic and lithium battery industries. In particular, DMEGC Solar focuses on differentiated product and market and has become the main engine driving the company's performance growth, with photovoltaic module shipments ranking in the top 10 of the industry in both 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, DMEGC continues to improve its environmental protection system, implement energy-saving and emission reduction measures across magnetic materials and renewable energy departments. Adhering to the core values of "Customer First, Care for Employees, Unity, Pragmatism, Tenacity, and Innovation," the company insists on innovation-driven strategies, accelerates digital transformation, and increases investment in digital, intelligent, and environmentally friendly green factory projects across various industries. It has built a solid platform for employment and development, promoting high-quality development of the community and industry, and creating significant economic and social value.

The steady improvement in ESG ratings reflects DMEGC Solar's high level of sustainable development and systematic management of ESG. Looking to the future, DMEGC Solar will continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities, contributing more positively to low-carbon, green, and sustainable social development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330936/MSCI_ESG_Rating_history.jpg

Récemment, les modules PV de DMEGC Solar ont obtenu avec succès la certification des essais de contrainte prolongée IEC TS 63209-1:2021 délivrée par...
